Hudson Pacific price target lowered to $4.50 from $5 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered the firm’s price target on Hudson Pacific (HPP) to $4.50 from $5 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm reduced estimates post the Q3 report, assuming a slower studio ramp than previously anticipated and further office pressure in the first half of 2025 until a “hopeful rebound” beginning in late 2025.

