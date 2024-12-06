Hudson Pacific price target lowered to $4 from $6 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered the firm’s price target on Hudson Pacific (HPP) to $4 from $6 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The firm decreased estimates post the Q3 report. It now models Hudson’s stabilized occupancy rate to bottom in mid-2025 and gradually improve into 2026.

