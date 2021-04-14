Hudson Pacific (HPP) Signs Long-Term Lease for 70,285 Sq Ft

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. HPP has acquired a lease for 70,285 square feet at its recently-completed Class A office development — Harlow — situated in at Sunset Las Palmas Studios in Hollywood. The tenant is a global post-production company, Company 3.

The 11-year lease will start in second-quarter 2022. The tenant also fully occupies Hudson Pacific’s entire 3401 Exposition office property in Santa Monica.

Per management the lease is a “shining example of what we deliver for our tenants — stunning architecture; sustainable, wellness-centric and tech-forward design and operations; and a unique on-studio lot location.”

With the lease, the property is more than 50% leased and the company is seeing strong interest from prospective tenants for the remaining space at the building. This highlights the robust demand for the company’s assets as companies return to offices with the easing of mobility restrictions.

In fact, Harlow is a four-story, newly-constructed Class A office building spanning 130,000 square feet of space. Last year, Hudson Pacific sold a 49% stake in its Hollywood Media portfolio to Blackstone BXMT. With this, Harlow is owned by both companies.

Notably, office-space demand is being driven by the de-densification to allow higher square footage per office worker and the need for better-amenitized office properties to focus on health and wellness amid social-distancing requirements. This emerging trend and Hudson Pacific’s ability to offer new and modernized office space have likely enabled the company to clinch the lease.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has led to an uncertain economic environment. In such a scenario, office space utilization has reduced and rental payment collections have become uncertain. Consequently, in a bid to attract tenants, landlords are offering tenant lease extensions and concessions.

Also, the rising supply of office properties remains concerning for the company. Moreover, with numerous developers, owners and operators of office properties and other commercial real estates, including sublease space available from its tenants, the office real estate landscape remains competitive. This restricts Hudson Pacific’s ability to attract and retain tenants at relatively higher rents than its competitors.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 8.9% over the past year compared with the industry's rally of 20.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Stocks to Consider

Duke Realty Corporation DRE currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 FFO per share has been unchanged at $1.66 over the past month.

Global Net Lease, Inc. GNL has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the ongoing year’s FFO per share has been revised 4% upward to $2.10 in two month’s time.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Duke Realty Corporation (DRE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP): Get Free Report



Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.