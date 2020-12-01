Hudson Pacific (HPP) Enters JV to Acquire Trophy Office Asset

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. HPP and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (“CPP Investments”) have entered a joint venture to acquire a trophy office tower in Seattle for $625 million (before closing adjustments).

Hudson Pacific will have a 55% stake, and act as general partner and as property, leasing and construction manager, while CPP Investments will have a 45% interest. The transaction is anticipated to close in fourth-quarter 2020.

Additionally, in relation to the transaction, the joint venture anticipates placing a secured, non-recourse loan for around 50% loan-to-cost from a well-known institutional lender.

The property spans 668,000 square feet of space and is located at 1918 8th Avenue. Modern amenity offerings, including a multi-level lobby, a great room, a central conferencing facility and a fitness center, have likely enabled the company to enjoy a high lease rate of 98% at the property and an average remaining lease term of 10 years. Markedly, Amazon is the largest tenant at the property.

Notably, the property is located in the center of Denny Triangle, in close proximity to Hill7, which is also owned by the two companies. Further, it is situated near Hudson Pacific’s Washington 1000, a Class-A office development site. Hence, with the deal to acquire the new property, Hudson Pacific is fortifying its presence in the region and expanding its partnership with CPP Investments.

Such investments in strong assets will strengthen the company’s cash flow profile.However, the coronavirus pandemic has led to an unprecedented economic environment. In such a scenario, reduced office space utilization and rental payment collections have become uncertain and landlords are offering tenant lease extensions, concessions and higher free rent. This is likely to affect its top-line growth in the near term.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have edged down 0.6% over the past six months against the industry’s rally of 3.8%.



Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.’s IIPR funds from operations (FFO) per share estimates for 2020 have been revised upward by 5.8% to $5.11 over the past month. The company carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Extra Space Storage Inc’s EXR Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 FFO per share has moved up marginally to $5.02 over the past 30 days. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

City Office REIT, Inc.’s CIO Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 FFO per share has improved 2.6% to $1.17 in a month’s time. The company has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

