Hudson Management Ups Stake in TheWorks.co.uk

TheWorks.co.uk plc (GB:WRKS) has released an update.

Hudson Management Limited has increased its voting rights in TheWorks.co.uk PLC, reaching a total of 12.2%, as confirmed by the latest notification on May 30, 2024. This change marks a significant shift from the previous notification, with the investment firm now holding over 7.6 million voting rights in the UK-based issuer.

