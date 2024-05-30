News & Insights

Stocks

Hudson Management Ups Stake in TheWorks.co.uk

May 30, 2024 — 05:55 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TheWorks.co.uk plc (GB:WRKS) has released an update.

Hudson Management Limited has increased its voting rights in TheWorks.co.uk PLC, reaching a total of 12.2%, as confirmed by the latest notification on May 30, 2024. This change marks a significant shift from the previous notification, with the investment firm now holding over 7.6 million voting rights in the UK-based issuer.

For further insights into GB:WRKS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.