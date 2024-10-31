Hudson Investment Group Reports Property Sale and Strategic Plans

Hudson Investment Group Limited (AU:HGL) has released an update.

Hudson Investment Group Limited has reported a $4 million sale of its Woolloongabba property, with settlement expected by June 2025, while actively evaluating options for its Bowen Hills and Warnervale properties, including potential joint ventures or sales to optimize future growth. The company remains focused on maximizing the strategic use of its property portfolio to enhance returns for shareholders.

