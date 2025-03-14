Hudson Global Posts Loss In Q4; Adj. Net Revenue Up 6.4%

(RTTNews) - Hudson Global, Inc. (HSON) posted a fourth quarter net loss of $0.6 million, or $0.20 per share, versus net income of $0.7 million, or $0.23 income per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted net loss per share was $0.05 compared to adjusted net income per share of $0.04.

Revenue was $33.6 million, decreased 1.1% from the fourth quarter of 2023, or 2.0% in constant currency. Adjusted net revenue was $17.6 million, increased 6.4% from the fourth quarter of 2023, or 5.7% in constant currency.

