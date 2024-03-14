Hudson Global, Inc. Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Hudson Global, Inc. (HSON) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $0.733 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $0.062 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Hudson Global, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.116 million or $0.04 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.1% to $33.971 million from $43.591 million last year.

Hudson Global, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

