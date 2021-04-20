Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Hudson Global, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HSON) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Hudson Global, Inc. provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The US$45m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$1.2m on 31 December 2020 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Hudson Global's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Hudson Global is bordering on breakeven, according to some American Professional Services analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$2.6m in 2021. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 92%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqGS:HSON Earnings Per Share Growth April 20th 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Hudson Global given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Hudson Global has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

There are too many aspects of Hudson Global to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Hudson Global's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of relevant aspects you should further research:

Valuation: What is Hudson Global worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Hudson Global is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Hudson Global’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

