News & Insights

Stocks
HSON

Hudson Global, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results for 2024

March 14, 2025 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Hudson Global, Inc. reports Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results, highlighting revenue decline and adjusted EBITDA increase.

Quiver AI Summary

Hudson Global, Inc. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, showing a slight quarterly revenue decline to $33.6 million, with an adjusted net revenue increase of 6.4% to $17.6 million. Despite improved adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million, the company reported a net loss of $0.6 million compared to a net income of $0.7 million in the same quarter of 2023. For the full year, revenue dropped 13.2% to $140.1 million, with a net loss of $4.8 million compared to a net income of $2.2 million in 2023. CEO Jeff Eberwein highlighted the company's strategic investments in technology to enhance recruitment processes and service delivery amidst a challenging hiring environment. The Americas region performed well, contributing the strongest growth, while other regions faced varying declines. Hudson Global also committed to shareholder value through a $5 million stock repurchase program.

Potential Positives

  • Adjusted net revenue for the fourth quarter increased by 6.4% from the same quarter in 2023, indicating a positive trend in revenue recovery despite overall revenue decline.
  • Hudson Global has been recognized on the HRO Today's Baker's Dozen List for the 16th consecutive year, reaffirming its position as a top enterprise RPO provider.
  • The company made significant investments in sales, marketing, and technology amounting to $3.4 million in 2024, aimed at enhancing future growth and operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

  • Fourth quarter revenue decreased by 1.1% from the previous year, and full-year revenue dropped by 13.2%, indicating significant challenges in maintaining sales levels.
  • Net loss of $4.8 million for the full year marks a drastic decline compared to a net income of $2.2 million in the prior year, raising concerns about the company's profitability and financial health.
  • Cash flow from operations turned negative for the full year, with a usage of $2.8 million compared to a generation of $0.3 million in 2023, pointing to operational inefficiencies.

FAQ

What were Hudson Global's fourth quarter revenues for 2024?

Hudson Global reported fourth quarter revenues of $33.6 million for 2024, a 1.1% decrease from 2023.

How did adjusted net revenue change in 2024?

Adjusted net revenue for 2024 was $17.6 million, marking a 6.4% increase from the fourth quarter of 2023.

What was the net income or loss for Hudson Global in 2024?

Hudson Global reported a net loss of $4.8 million for the full year 2024, compared to net income of $2.2 million in 2023.

What investments did Hudson Global make in 2024?

The company invested approximately $3.4 million in sales, marketing, and technology to enhance future growth and streamline operations.

What recognition did Hudson Global receive in 2024?

Hudson Global was named on the HRO Today's Baker's Dozen List for the 16th consecutive year, recognizing its top RPO provider status globally.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$HSON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $HSON stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



OLD GREENWICH, Conn., March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON), a leading global talent solutions company, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.




2024


Fourth


Quarter Summary




  • Revenue of $33.6 million decreased 1.1% from the fourth quarter of 2023, or 2.0% in constant currency.




  • Adjusted net revenue of $17.6 million increased 6.4% from the fourth quarter of 2023, or 5.7% in constant currency.




  • Net loss of $0.6 million, or $0.20 loss per diluted share, versus net income of $0.7 million, or $0.23 income per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted net loss per diluted share (Non-GAAP measure)* decreased to $0.05 from adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.04 in the fourth quarter of 2023.




  • Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP measure)

    *

    increased to $0.9 million, versus adjusted EBITDA of $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.






2024


Full-Year Summary




  • Revenue of $140.1 million decreased 13.2% from 2023, or 13.2% in constant currency.




  • Adjusted net revenue of $70.2 million decreased 12.6% from 2023, or 12.8% in constant currency.




  • Net loss of $4.8 million, or $1.59 loss per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.2 million, or $0.70 income per diluted share, in 2023. Adjusted net loss per diluted share (Non-GAAP measure)* of $0.86 decreased from adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.86 in the prior year.




  • Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP measure)

    *

    was $0.9 million, versus adjusted EBITDA of $5.9 million in 2023.





Jeff Eberwein, Chief Executive Officer at Hudson Global, said, “Our fourth quarter financial results reflect modest improvement over the prior year quarter, with the Americas region delivering the strongest results. Throughout 2024, we contended with a general low level of global hiring activity as well as unusually low attrition at many legacy clients. Although these challenges are largely out of our control, we are well positioned to take advantage of future growth in the market. During the year, we invested in new technologies to best support our clients' recruitment needs and streamline operations, including sourcing, screening, and onboarding procedures. Altogether in 2024, we invested approximately $3.4 million in sales, marketing, and technology above maintenance levels to enhance future growth.”



Jake Zabkowicz, Hudson RPO's Global CEO, noted, “Despite the challenging global talent environment, we continued to consistently deliver best-in-class service to a growing number of clients on a global scale. To that end, we are proud to have been named on the HRO Today's Baker's Dozen List for the 16th consecutive year in the list of top enterprise RPO providers, for the 12th consecutive year as a top RPO provider in APAC and for the 8th consecutive year as a top RPO provider in EMEA.”



Mr. Zabkowicz continued, “We have been investing significantly to fuel future growth, and have enhanced our go-to-market strategy by expanding our service offering to existing and prospective clients alike. With the recent launch of our Digital Division, and the hiring of Stephanie Edwards as Chief Digital Officer, we are revolutionizing our digital capabilities and enterprise strategies to deliver innovative, efficient, cost-effective, and high-quality talent solutions to our clients worldwide.”




* The Company provides Non-GAAP measures as a supplement to financial results based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Constant currency, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA, and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are defined in the segment tables at the end of this release and a reconciliation of such Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included within such segment tables.




Regional Highlights





All growth rate comparisons are in constant currency.





Americas



In the fourth quarter of 2024, Americas revenue of $7.3 million increased 18% and adjusted net revenue of $6.4 million increased 5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. EBITDA was $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to EBITDA of $0.2 million in same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.7 million a year ago.



For full year 2024, Americas revenue of $27.9 million decreased 11% and adjusted net revenue of $25.1 million decreased 17% from 2023. EBITDA was $0.3 million for full year 2024 compared to EBITDA loss of $0.7 million in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.9 million for full year 2024 compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.4 million in 2023.




Asia Pacific



Asia Pacific revenue of $20.0 million decreased 10% and adjusted net revenue of $7.4 million increased 6% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. EBITDA was $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to EBITDA of $0.4 million a year ago. Asia Pacific adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 was flat versus adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



For full year 2024, Asia Pacific revenue of $86.7 million decreased 16% and adjusted net revenue of $29.4 million decreased 12% compared to 2023. EBITDA for full year 2024 was $0.5 million, compared to EBITDA of $5.9 million in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2024 was $2.4 million versus $7.6 million in 2023.




Europe, Middle East, and Africa ("EMEA")



EMEA revenue of $6.3 million increased 7% and adjusted net revenue of $3.8 million increased 5% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. EBITDA loss was $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to EBITDA of $0.6 million in the same period one year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $0.6 million a year ago.



For full year 2024, EMEA revenue of $25.5 million decreased 5% and adjusted net revenue of $15.6 million decreased 8% compared to 2023. EBITDA was $0.3 million for full year 2024 compared to $1.6 million in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.0 million for full year 2024 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $2.4 million in 2023.




Corporate Costs



The Company's corporate costs of $0.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 excluded $0.0 million of non-recurring expenses. This compares to corporate costs of $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, which excluded $0.2 million of non-recurring expenses.



The Company's corporate costs of $3.4 million for the year ended 2024 excluded $0.9 million of non-recurring expenses. This compares to corporate costs of $3.7 million for the year ended 2023, which excluded $0.7 million of non-recurring expenses.




Liquidity and Capital Resources



The Company ended the fourth quarter of 2024 with $17.7 million in cash, including $0.7 million in restricted cash. The Company generated $2.0 million in cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year, the company used $2.8 million in cash flow from operations compared to generating $0.3 million in cash flow from operations in 2023.




Share Repurchase Program



As a reminder, the Company approved a $5 million common stock share repurchase program, effective August 8, 2023. In 2024, the Company purchased 154,084 shares for $2.5 million under this program and has $2.1 million remaining. The Company continues to view share repurchases as an attractive use of capital.




NOL Carryforward



As of December 31, 2024, Hudson Global had $240 million of usable net operating losses (“NOL”) in the U.S., which the Company considers to be a very valuable asset for its stockholders. In order to protect the value of the NOL for all stockholders, the Company has a rights agreement and charter amendment in place that limit beneficial ownership of Hudson Global common stock to 4.99%. Stockholders who wish to own more than 4.99% of Hudson Global common stock, or who already own more than 4.99% of Hudson Global common stock and wish to buy more, may only acquire additional shares with the Board’s prior written approval.




Conference Call/Webcast



The Company will conduct a conference call today, March 14, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss this announcement. Individuals wishing to listen can access the webcast on the investor information section of the Company's web site at

hudsonrpo.com

.



If you wish to join the conference call, please use the dial-in information below:




  • Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (833) 816-1383


  • International Dial-In Number: (412) 317-0476



The archived call will be available on the investor information section of the Company's web site at

hudsonrpo.com

.




About Hudson Global



Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading global total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we develop tailored talent solutions designed to meet our clients’ strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations.



For more information, please visit us at

hudsonrpo.com

or contact us at


ir@hudsonrpo.com


.



Investor Relations:


The Equity Group


Lena Cati


212 836-9611 /


lcati@equityny.com





Forward-Looking Statements




This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "predict," "believe" and similar words, expressions and variations of these words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to important factors, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including industry and economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, global economic fluctuations; the Company’s ability to successfully achieve its strategic initiatives ; risks related to potential acquisitions or dispositions of businesses by the Company; the Company’s ability to operate successfully as a company focused on its RPO business; risks related to fluctuations in the Company’s operating results from quarter to quarter due to various factors such as rising inflationary pressures and interest rates; the loss of or material reduction in our business with any of the Company’s largest customers; the ability of clients to terminate their relationship with the Company at any time; competition in the Company’s markets; the negative cash flows and operating losses that may recur in the future; risks relating to how future credit facilities may affect or restrict our operating flexibility; risks associated with the Company’s investment strategy; risks related to international operations, including foreign currency fluctuations, political events, trade wars, natural disasters or health crises, including the Russia-Ukraine war, and potential conflict in the Middle East; the Company’s dependence on key management personnel; the Company’s ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, management, and advisors; the Company’s ability to collect accounts receivable; the Company’s ability to maintain costs at an acceptable level; the Company’s heavy reliance on information systems and the impact of potentially losing or failing to develop technology; risks related to providing uninterrupted service to clients; the Company’s exposure to employment-related claims from clients, employers and regulatory authorities, current and former employees in connection with the Company’s business reorganization initiatives, and limits on related insurance coverage; the Company’s ability to utilize net operating loss carryforwards; volatility of the Company’s stock price; the impact of government regulations and deregulation efforts; restrictions imposed by blocking arrangements; risks related to the use of new and evolving technologies; and the adverse impacts of cybersecurity threats and attacks. Additional information concerning these, and other factors is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. The Company assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





Financial Tables Follow





























































































































































































































































































































































































































HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


(in thousands, except per share amounts)


(unaudited)











Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,


December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023

Revenue
$
33,600


$
33,971


$
140,056


$
161,338









Operating expenses:







Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses

15,996



17,421



69,904



81,071

Salaries and related

13,910



13,653



58,309



62,859

Office and general

2,539



2,924



10,703



10,915

Marketing and promotion

961



849



3,588



3,643

Depreciation and amortization

319



391



1,361



1,467

Total operating expenses

33,725



35,238



143,865



159,955

Operating (loss) income

(125
)


(1,267
)


(3,809
)


1,383

Non-operating income (expense):







Interest income, net

80



88



360



372

Other income (expense), net

297



1,134



(21
)


813

Income (loss) before income taxes

252



(45
)


(3,470
)


2,568

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

837



(778
)


1,300



370

Net (loss) income
$
(585
)

$
733


$
(4,770
)

$
2,198


(Loss) earnings per share:







Basic
$
(0.20
)

$
0.24


$
(1.59
)

$
0.72

Diluted
$
(0.20
)

$
0.23


$
(1.59
)

$
0.70


Weighted-average shares outstanding:







Basic

2,974



3,072



3,000



3,064

Diluted

2,974



3,158



3,000



3,140






































































































































































































































































































































































































HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(in thousands, except per share amounts)


(unaudited)







December 31,




2024


December 31,




2023


ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents
$
17,011


$
22,611

Accounts receivable, less allowance for expected credit losses of $391 and $378, respectively

20,093



19,710

Restricted cash, current

476



354

Prepaid and other

2,560



3,172

Total current assets

40,140



45,847

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,668 and $1,564, respectively

242



421

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,024



1,431

Goodwill

5,703



5,749

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $3,897 and $2,771, respectively

2,491



3,628

Deferred tax assets

2,648



3,360

Restricted cash

180



205

Other assets

155



317

Total assets
$
52,583


$
60,958


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable
$
1,789


$
868

Accrued salaries, commissions, and benefits

4,306



4,939

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

4,504



4,635

Operating lease obligations, current

623



768

Total current liabilities

11,222



11,210

Income tax payable

93



87

Operating lease obligations

441



664

Other liabilities

399



443

Total liabilities

12,155



12,404

Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders’ equity:



Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding









Common stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000 shares authorized; 4,033 and 3,896 shares issued; 2,750 and 2,807 shares outstanding, respectively

4



4

Additional paid-in capital

494,209



493,036

Accumulated deficit

(430,017
)


(425,247
)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of applicable tax

(2,717
)


(1,290
)

Treasury stock, 1,283 and 1,089 shares, respectively, at cost

(21,051
)


(17,949
)

Total stockholders’ equity

40,428



48,554

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
52,583


$
60,958




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.


SEGMENT ANALYSIS - QUARTER TO DATE


(in thousands)


(unaudited)













For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2024


Americas


Asia Pacific


EMEA


Corporate


Total

Revenue, from external customers

$
7,350


$
19,986

$
6,264


$




$
33,600

Adjusted net revenue, from external customers

(1)

$
6,361


$
7,396

$
3,847


$




$
17,604

Net loss









$
(585
)

Provision for income taxes










837

Interest income, net










(80
)

Depreciation and amortization










319

EBITDA (loss)

(2)

$
450


$
547

$
(161
)

$
(345
)


491

Non-operating expense (income),


including corporate administration charges


(100
)


131


82



(410
)


(297
)

Stock-based compensation expense


66



63


39



66



234

Non-recurring severance and professional fees


(19
)


183


228



41



433

Adjusted EBITDA (loss)

(2)

$
397


$
924

$
188


$
(648
)

$
861













For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2023


Americas


Asia Pacific


EMEA


Corporate


Total

Revenue, from external customers

$
6,246


$
22,073

$
5,652


$




$
33,971

Adjusted net revenue, from external customers

(1)

$
6,044


$
6,941

$
3,565


$




$
16,550

Net income









$
733

Benefit from income taxes










(778
)

Interest income, net










(88
)

Depreciation and amortization










391

EBITDA (loss)

(2)

$
172


$
404

$
587


$
(905
)


258

Non-operating expense (income),


including corporate administration charges


(963
)


187


(87
)


(271
)


(1,134
)

Stock-based compensation expense


66



85


50



281



482

Non-recurring severance and professional fees







264


32



165



461

Adjusted EBITDA (loss)

(2)

$
(725
)

$
940

$
582


$
(730
)

$
67




  1. Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.


  2. Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income (expense), stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring severance and professional fees (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.


HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.


SEGMENT ANALYSIS - YEAR TO DATE


(in thousands)


(unaudited)













For The Year Ended December 31, 2024


Americas


Asia Pacific


EMEA


Corporate


Total

Revenue, from external customers

$
27,894


$
86,704

$
25,458

$




$
140,056

Adjusted net revenue, from external customers

(1)

$
25,144


$
29,416

$
15,592

$




$
70,152

Net loss









$
(4,770
)

Provision for income taxes










1,300

Interest income, net










(360
)

Depreciation and amortization










1,361

EBITDA (loss)

(2)

$
339


$
482

$
298

$
(3,588
)


(2,469
)

Non-operating expense (income),


including corporate administration charges


225



733


250


(1,187
)


21

Stock-based compensation expense


232



400


183


465



1,280

Non-recurring severance and professional fees


143



797


250


881



2,071

Adjusted EBITDA (loss)

(2)

$
939


$
2,412

$
981

$
(3,429
)

$
903













For The Year Ended December 31, 2023


Americas


Asia Pacific


EMEA


Corporate


Total

Revenue, from external customers

$
31,254


$
103,857

$
26,227

$




$
161,338

Adjusted net revenue, from external customers

(1)

$
30,141


$
33,675

$
16,451

$




$
80,267

Net income









$
2,198

Provision for income taxes










370

Interest income, net










(372
)

Depreciation and amortization










1,467

EBITDA (loss)

(2)

$
(704
)

$
5,859

$
1,582

$
(3,074
)


3,663

Non-operating expense (income),


including corporate administration charges


(528
)


1,181


436


(1,902
)


(813
)

Stock-based compensation expense


407



232


216


614



1,469

Non-recurring severance and professional fees


105



292


156


658



1,211

Compensation expense related to acquisitions

(3)


338
















338

Adjusted EBITDA (loss)

(2)

$
(382
)

$
7,564

$
2,390

$
(3,704
)

$
5,868




  1. Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.


  2. Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating (income) expense, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring severance and professional fees (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.


  3. Represents compensation expense payable per the terms of acquisition agreements.








HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.




RECONCILIATION FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY




(in thousands)




(unaudited)



The Company operates on a global basis, with the majority of its revenue generated outside of the United States. Accordingly, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates can affect its results of operations. Constant currency information compares financial results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. The company currently defines the term “constant currency” to mean that financial data for a previously reported period are translated into U.S. dollars using the same foreign currency exchange rates that were used to translate financial data for the current period. Changes in revenue, adjusted net revenue, selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A"), and other non-operating income (expense), operating income (loss) and EBITDA (loss) include the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Variance analysis usually describes period-to-period variances that are calculated using constant currency as a percentage. The company’s management reviews and analyzes business results in constant currency and believes these results better represent the company’s underlying business trends. The company believes that these calculations are a useful measure, indicating the actual change in operations. There are no significant gains or losses on foreign currency transactions between subsidiaries. Therefore, changes in foreign currency exchange rates generally impact only reported earnings.

For The Three Months Ended December 31,




2024








2023







As


As


Currency


Constant



reported


reported


translation


currency

Revenue:







Americas
$
7,350


$
6,246


$
(9
)

$
6,237

Asia Pacific

19,986



22,073



147



22,220

EMEA

6,264



5,652



179



5,831

Total
$
33,600


$
33,971


$
317


$
34,288

Adjusted net revenue

(1)

:







Americas
$
6,361


$
6,044


$
(9
)

$
6,035

Asia Pacific

7,396



6,941



10



6,951

EMEA

3,847



3,565



109



3,674

Total
$
17,604


$
16,550


$
110


$
16,660

SG&A

(2)

:







Americas
$
6,075


$
6,929


$
(23
)

$
6,906

Asia Pacific

6,655



6,290



14



6,304

EMEA

3,922



3,050



102



3,152

Corporate

758



1,157



1



1,158

Total
$
17,410


$
17,426


$
94


$
17,520

Operating (loss) income:







Americas
$
78


$
(1,137
)

$
(1
)

$
(1,138
)

Asia Pacific

644



556



(3
)


553

EMEA

(86
)


492



5



497

Corporate

(761
)


(1,178
)







(1,178
)

Total
$
(125
)

$
(1,267
)

$
1


$
(1,266
)

EBITDA (loss):







Americas
$
450


$
172


$
(2
)

$
170

Asia Pacific

547



404



(14
)


390

EMEA

(161
)


587



6



593

Corporate

(345
)


(905
)







(905
)

Total
$
491


$
258


$
(10
)

$
248




  1. Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.


  2. SG&A is a measure that management uses to evaluate the segments’ expenses and includes salaries and related costs, office and general costs, and marketing and promotion costs.


HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.




RECONCILIATION FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY (continued)




(in thousands)




(unaudited)




For The Year Ended December 31,




2024








2023







As


As


Currency


Constant



reported


reported


translation


currency

Revenue:







Americas
$
27,894


$
31,254


$
(26
)

$
31,228

Asia Pacific

86,704



103,857



(608
)


103,249

EMEA

25,458



26,227



659



26,886

Total
$
140,056


$
161,338


$
25


$
161,363

Adjusted net revenue

(1)

:







Americas
$
25,144


$
30,141


$
(21
)

$
30,120

Asia Pacific

29,416



33,675



(226
)


33,449

EMEA

15,592



16,451



415



16,866

Total
$
70,152


$
80,267


$
168


$
80,435

SG&A

(2)

:







Americas
$
24,786


$
31,699


$
(79
)

$
31,620

Asia Pacific

27,974



26,427



(205
)


26,222

EMEA

15,063



14,350



372



14,722

Corporate

4,777



4,941








4,941

Total
$
72,600


$
77,417


$
88


$
77,505

Operating (loss) income:







Americas
$
(598
)

$
(2,514
)

$
(4
)

$
(2,518
)

Asia Pacific

1,055



6,894



(18
)


6,876

EMEA

521



1,988



41



2,029

Corporate

(4,787
)


(4,985
)







(4,985
)

Total
$
(3,809
)

$
1,383


$
19


$
1,402

EBITDA (loss):







Americas
$
339


$
(704
)

$
(7
)

$
(711
)

Asia Pacific

482



5,859



(43
)


5,816

EMEA

298



1,582



30



1,612

Corporate

(3,588
)


(3,074
)







(3,074
)

Total
$
(2,469
)

$
3,663


$
(20
)

$
3,643




  1. Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.


  2. SG&A is a measure that management uses to evaluate the segments’ expenses and includes salaries and related costs, office and general costs, and marketing and promotion costs.


HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.




RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE




(in thousands, except per share amounts)




(unaudited)





Adjusted


Diluted Shares


Per Diluted


For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2024


Net Loss


Outstanding


Share



(1)

Net loss

$
(585
)

2,974

$
(0.20
)

Non-recurring severance, professional fees, and other (after tax)


438


2,974


0.15

Compensation expense related to acquisitions (after tax)

(2)






2,974





Adjusted net loss

(3)

$
(147
)

2,974

$
(0.05
)
















































































Adjusted


Diluted Shares


Per Diluted


For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2023


Net Income


Outstanding


Share

Net income

$
733


3,158

$
0.23

Non-recurring severance and professional fees (after tax)


(617
)

3,158


(0.19
)

Compensation expense related to acquisitions (after tax)

(2)






3,158





Adjusted net income

(3)

$
116


3,158

$
0.04
















































































Adjusted


Diluted Shares


Per Diluted


For The Year Ended December 31, 2024


Net Loss


Outstanding


Share

Net loss

$
(4,770
)

3,000

$
(1.59
)

Non-recurring severance, professional fees, and other (after tax)


2,178


3,000


0.73

Compensation expense related to acquisitions (after tax)

(2)






3,000





Adjusted net loss

(3)

$
(2,592
)

3,000

$
(0.86
)



















































































Adjusted


Diluted Shares


Per Diluted


For The Year Ended December 31, 2023


Net Income


Outstanding


Share

Net income

$
2,198


3,140

$
0.70

Non-recurring severance and professional fees (after tax)


133


3,140


0.04

Compensation expense related to acquisitions (after tax)

(2)

$
356


3,140


0.11

Adjusted net income

(3)

$
2,687


3,140

$
0.86



1.   Amounts may not sum due to rounding.



2.   Represents compensation expense payable per the terms of the Coit acquisition, including a promissory note for $1.35 million payable over three years, and $500k of the Company's common stock vesting over 30 months.



3.   Adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are Non-GAAP measures defined as reported net income or loss and reported net income or loss per diluted share before items such as acquisition-related costs and non-recurring severance and professional fees after tax that are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures that the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. Adjusted net income or loss per diluted share should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for net income or loss and net income or loss per share and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as measures of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Further, adjusted net income or loss and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

HSON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.