Hudson Global, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results for 2024

Hudson Global, Inc. reports Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results, highlighting revenue decline and adjusted EBITDA increase.

Quiver AI Summary

Hudson Global, Inc. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, showing a slight quarterly revenue decline to $33.6 million, with an adjusted net revenue increase of 6.4% to $17.6 million. Despite improved adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million, the company reported a net loss of $0.6 million compared to a net income of $0.7 million in the same quarter of 2023. For the full year, revenue dropped 13.2% to $140.1 million, with a net loss of $4.8 million compared to a net income of $2.2 million in 2023. CEO Jeff Eberwein highlighted the company's strategic investments in technology to enhance recruitment processes and service delivery amidst a challenging hiring environment. The Americas region performed well, contributing the strongest growth, while other regions faced varying declines. Hudson Global also committed to shareholder value through a $5 million stock repurchase program.

Potential Positives

Adjusted net revenue for the fourth quarter increased by 6.4% from the same quarter in 2023, indicating a positive trend in revenue recovery despite overall revenue decline.

Hudson Global has been recognized on the HRO Today's Baker's Dozen List for the 16th consecutive year, reaffirming its position as a top enterprise RPO provider.

The company made significant investments in sales, marketing, and technology amounting to $3.4 million in 2024, aimed at enhancing future growth and operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

Fourth quarter revenue decreased by 1.1% from the previous year, and full-year revenue dropped by 13.2%, indicating significant challenges in maintaining sales levels.

Net loss of $4.8 million for the full year marks a drastic decline compared to a net income of $2.2 million in the prior year, raising concerns about the company's profitability and financial health.

Cash flow from operations turned negative for the full year, with a usage of $2.8 million compared to a generation of $0.3 million in 2023, pointing to operational inefficiencies.

FAQ

What were Hudson Global's fourth quarter revenues for 2024?

Hudson Global reported fourth quarter revenues of $33.6 million for 2024, a 1.1% decrease from 2023.

How did adjusted net revenue change in 2024?

Adjusted net revenue for 2024 was $17.6 million, marking a 6.4% increase from the fourth quarter of 2023.

What was the net income or loss for Hudson Global in 2024?

Hudson Global reported a net loss of $4.8 million for the full year 2024, compared to net income of $2.2 million in 2023.

What investments did Hudson Global make in 2024?

The company invested approximately $3.4 million in sales, marketing, and technology to enhance future growth and streamline operations.

What recognition did Hudson Global receive in 2024?

Hudson Global was named on the HRO Today's Baker's Dozen List for the 16th consecutive year, recognizing its top RPO provider status globally.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HSON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $HSON stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



OLD GREENWICH, Conn., March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON), a leading global talent solutions company, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.







2024





Fourth





Quarter Summary









Revenue of $33.6 million decreased 1.1% from the fourth quarter of 2023, or 2.0% in constant currency.







Revenue of $33.6 million decreased 1.1% from the fourth quarter of 2023, or 2.0% in constant currency.



Adjusted net revenue of $17.6 million increased 6.4% from the fourth quarter of 2023, or 5.7% in constant currency.







Adjusted net revenue of $17.6 million increased 6.4% from the fourth quarter of 2023, or 5.7% in constant currency.



Net loss of $0.6 million, or $0.20 loss per diluted share, versus net income of $0.7 million, or $0.23 income per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted net loss per diluted share (Non-GAAP measure)* decreased to $0.05 from adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.04 in the fourth quarter of 2023.







Net loss of $0.6 million, or $0.20 loss per diluted share, versus net income of $0.7 million, or $0.23 income per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted net loss per diluted share (Non-GAAP measure)* decreased to $0.05 from adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.04 in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP measure)



*



increased to $0.9 million, versus adjusted EBITDA of $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.













2024





Full-Year Summary









Revenue of $140.1 million decreased 13.2% from 2023, or 13.2% in constant currency.







Revenue of $140.1 million decreased 13.2% from 2023, or 13.2% in constant currency.



Adjusted net revenue of $70.2 million decreased 12.6% from 2023, or 12.8% in constant currency.







Adjusted net revenue of $70.2 million decreased 12.6% from 2023, or 12.8% in constant currency.



Net loss of $4.8 million, or $1.59 loss per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.2 million, or $0.70 income per diluted share, in 2023. Adjusted net loss per diluted share (Non-GAAP measure)* of $0.86 decreased from adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.86 in the prior year.







Net loss of $4.8 million, or $1.59 loss per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.2 million, or $0.70 income per diluted share, in 2023. Adjusted net loss per diluted share (Non-GAAP measure)* of $0.86 decreased from adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.86 in the prior year.



Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP measure)



*



was $0.9 million, versus adjusted EBITDA of $5.9 million in 2023.











Jeff Eberwein, Chief Executive Officer at Hudson Global, said, “Our fourth quarter financial results reflect modest improvement over the prior year quarter, with the Americas region delivering the strongest results. Throughout 2024, we contended with a general low level of global hiring activity as well as unusually low attrition at many legacy clients. Although these challenges are largely out of our control, we are well positioned to take advantage of future growth in the market. During the year, we invested in new technologies to best support our clients' recruitment needs and streamline operations, including sourcing, screening, and onboarding procedures. Altogether in 2024, we invested approximately $3.4 million in sales, marketing, and technology above maintenance levels to enhance future growth.”





Jake Zabkowicz, Hudson RPO's Global CEO, noted, “Despite the challenging global talent environment, we continued to consistently deliver best-in-class service to a growing number of clients on a global scale. To that end, we are proud to have been named on the HRO Today's Baker's Dozen List for the 16th consecutive year in the list of top enterprise RPO providers, for the 12th consecutive year as a top RPO provider in APAC and for the 8th consecutive year as a top RPO provider in EMEA.”





Mr. Zabkowicz continued, “We have been investing significantly to fuel future growth, and have enhanced our go-to-market strategy by expanding our service offering to existing and prospective clients alike. With the recent launch of our Digital Division, and the hiring of Stephanie Edwards as Chief Digital Officer, we are revolutionizing our digital capabilities and enterprise strategies to deliver innovative, efficient, cost-effective, and high-quality talent solutions to our clients worldwide.”







* The Company provides Non-GAAP measures as a supplement to financial results based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Constant currency, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA, and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are defined in the segment tables at the end of this release and a reconciliation of such Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included within such segment tables.









Regional Highlights











All growth rate comparisons are in constant currency.











Americas







In the fourth quarter of 2024, Americas revenue of $7.3 million increased 18% and adjusted net revenue of $6.4 million increased 5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. EBITDA was $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to EBITDA of $0.2 million in same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.7 million a year ago.





For full year 2024, Americas revenue of $27.9 million decreased 11% and adjusted net revenue of $25.1 million decreased 17% from 2023. EBITDA was $0.3 million for full year 2024 compared to EBITDA loss of $0.7 million in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.9 million for full year 2024 compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.4 million in 2023.







Asia Pacific







Asia Pacific revenue of $20.0 million decreased 10% and adjusted net revenue of $7.4 million increased 6% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. EBITDA was $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to EBITDA of $0.4 million a year ago. Asia Pacific adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 was flat versus adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.





For full year 2024, Asia Pacific revenue of $86.7 million decreased 16% and adjusted net revenue of $29.4 million decreased 12% compared to 2023. EBITDA for full year 2024 was $0.5 million, compared to EBITDA of $5.9 million in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2024 was $2.4 million versus $7.6 million in 2023.







Europe, Middle East, and Africa ("EMEA")







EMEA revenue of $6.3 million increased 7% and adjusted net revenue of $3.8 million increased 5% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. EBITDA loss was $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to EBITDA of $0.6 million in the same period one year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $0.6 million a year ago.





For full year 2024, EMEA revenue of $25.5 million decreased 5% and adjusted net revenue of $15.6 million decreased 8% compared to 2023. EBITDA was $0.3 million for full year 2024 compared to $1.6 million in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.0 million for full year 2024 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $2.4 million in 2023.







Corporate Costs







The Company's corporate costs of $0.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 excluded $0.0 million of non-recurring expenses. This compares to corporate costs of $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, which excluded $0.2 million of non-recurring expenses.





The Company's corporate costs of $3.4 million for the year ended 2024 excluded $0.9 million of non-recurring expenses. This compares to corporate costs of $3.7 million for the year ended 2023, which excluded $0.7 million of non-recurring expenses.







Liquidity and Capital Resources







The Company ended the fourth quarter of 2024 with $17.7 million in cash, including $0.7 million in restricted cash. The Company generated $2.0 million in cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year, the company used $2.8 million in cash flow from operations compared to generating $0.3 million in cash flow from operations in 2023.







Share Repurchase Program







As a reminder, the Company approved a $5 million common stock share repurchase program, effective August 8, 2023. In 2024, the Company purchased 154,084 shares for $2.5 million under this program and has $2.1 million remaining. The Company continues to view share repurchases as an attractive use of capital.







NOL Carryforward







As of December 31, 2024, Hudson Global had $240 million of usable net operating losses (“NOL”) in the U.S., which the Company considers to be a very valuable asset for its stockholders. In order to protect the value of the NOL for all stockholders, the Company has a rights agreement and charter amendment in place that limit beneficial ownership of Hudson Global common stock to 4.99%. Stockholders who wish to own more than 4.99% of Hudson Global common stock, or who already own more than 4.99% of Hudson Global common stock and wish to buy more, may only acquire additional shares with the Board’s prior written approval.







Conference Call/Webcast







The Company will conduct a conference call today, March 14, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss this announcement. Individuals wishing to listen can access the webcast on the investor information section of the Company's web site at



hudsonrpo.com



.





If you wish to join the conference call, please use the dial-in information below:







Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (833) 816-1383



Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (833) 816-1383



International Dial-In Number: (412) 317-0476







The archived call will be available on the investor information section of the Company's web site at



hudsonrpo.com



.







About Hudson Global







Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading global total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we develop tailored talent solutions designed to meet our clients’ strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations.





For more information, please visit us at



hudsonrpo.com



or contact us at





ir@hudsonrpo.com





.





Investor Relations:





The Equity Group





Lena Cati





212 836-9611 /





lcati@equityny.com











Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "predict," "believe" and similar words, expressions and variations of these words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to important factors, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including industry and economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, global economic fluctuations; the Company’s ability to successfully achieve its strategic initiatives ; risks related to potential acquisitions or dispositions of businesses by the Company; the Company’s ability to operate successfully as a company focused on its RPO business; risks related to fluctuations in the Company’s operating results from quarter to quarter due to various factors such as rising inflationary pressures and interest rates; the loss of or material reduction in our business with any of the Company’s largest customers; the ability of clients to terminate their relationship with the Company at any time; competition in the Company’s markets; the negative cash flows and operating losses that may recur in the future; risks relating to how future credit facilities may affect or restrict our operating flexibility; risks associated with the Company’s investment strategy; risks related to international operations, including foreign currency fluctuations, political events, trade wars, natural disasters or health crises, including the Russia-Ukraine war, and potential conflict in the Middle East; the Company’s dependence on key management personnel; the Company’s ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, management, and advisors; the Company’s ability to collect accounts receivable; the Company’s ability to maintain costs at an acceptable level; the Company’s heavy reliance on information systems and the impact of potentially losing or failing to develop technology; risks related to providing uninterrupted service to clients; the Company’s exposure to employment-related claims from clients, employers and regulatory authorities, current and former employees in connection with the Company’s business reorganization initiatives, and limits on related insurance coverage; the Company’s ability to utilize net operating loss carryforwards; volatility of the Company’s stock price; the impact of government regulations and deregulation efforts; restrictions imposed by blocking arrangements; risks related to the use of new and evolving technologies; and the adverse impacts of cybersecurity threats and attacks. Additional information concerning these, and other factors is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. The Company assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.











Financial Tables Follow















HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(in thousands, except per share amounts)













(unaudited)





















































Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 31,













December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023











Revenue





$





33,600













$





33,971













$





140,056













$





161,338













































Operating expenses:





































Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses









15,996

















17,421

















69,904

















81,071









Salaries and related









13,910

















13,653

















58,309

















62,859









Office and general









2,539

















2,924

















10,703

















10,915









Marketing and promotion









961

















849

















3,588

















3,643









Depreciation and amortization









319

















391

















1,361

















1,467









Total operating expenses









33,725

















35,238

















143,865

















159,955









Operating (loss) income









(125





)













(1,267





)













(3,809





)













1,383









Non-operating income (expense):





































Interest income, net









80

















88

















360

















372









Other income (expense), net









297

















1,134

















(21





)













813









Income (loss) before income taxes









252

















(45





)













(3,470





)













2,568









Provision for (benefit from) income taxes









837

















(778





)













1,300

















370









Net (loss) income





$





(585





)









$





733













$





(4,770





)









$





2,198











(Loss) earnings per share:







































Basic





$





(0.20





)









$





0.24













$





(1.59





)









$





0.72









Diluted





$





(0.20





)









$





0.23













$





(1.59





)









$





0.70











Weighted-average shares outstanding:







































Basic









2,974

















3,072

















3,000

















3,064









Diluted









2,974

















3,158

















3,000

















3,140































































































HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(in thousands, except per share amounts)













(unaudited)





































December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023













ASSETS























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





17,011













$





22,611













Accounts receivable, less allowance for expected credit losses of $391 and $378, respectively









20,093

















19,710













Restricted cash, current









476

















354













Prepaid and other









2,560

















3,172













Total current assets









40,140

















45,847













Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,668 and $1,564, respectively









242

















421













Operating lease right-of-use assets









1,024

















1,431













Goodwill









5,703

















5,749













Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $3,897 and $2,771, respectively









2,491

















3,628













Deferred tax assets









2,648

















3,360













Restricted cash









180

















205













Other assets









155

















317













Total assets





$





52,583













$





60,958















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





1,789













$





868













Accrued salaries, commissions, and benefits









4,306

















4,939













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









4,504

















4,635













Operating lease obligations, current









623

















768













Total current liabilities









11,222

















11,210













Income tax payable









93

















87













Operating lease obligations









441

















664













Other liabilities









399

















443













Total liabilities









12,155

















12,404













Commitments and contingencies





















Stockholders’ equity:





















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding









—

















—













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000 shares authorized; 4,033 and 3,896 shares issued; 2,750 and 2,807 shares outstanding, respectively









4

















4













Additional paid-in capital









494,209

















493,036













Accumulated deficit









(430,017





)













(425,247





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of applicable tax









(2,717





)













(1,290





)









Treasury stock, 1,283 and 1,089 shares, respectively, at cost









(21,051





)













(17,949





)









Total stockholders’ equity









40,428

















48,554













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





52,583













$





60,958











































HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.













SEGMENT ANALYSIS - QUARTER TO DATE













(in thousands)













(unaudited)





























































For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2024













Americas













Asia Pacific













EMEA













Corporate













Total











Revenue, from external customers









$





7,350













$





19,986









$





6,264













$





—













$





33,600













Adjusted net revenue, from external customers



(1)











$





6,361













$





7,396









$





3,847













$





—













$





17,604













Net loss









































$





(585





)









Provision for income taxes













































837













Interest income, net













































(80





)









Depreciation and amortization













































319













EBITDA (loss)



(2)











$





450













$





547









$





(161





)









$





(345





)













491













Non-operating expense (income),





including corporate administration charges













(100





)













131













82

















(410





)













(297





)









Stock-based compensation expense













66

















63













39

















66

















234













Non-recurring severance and professional fees













(19





)













183













228

















41

















433













Adjusted EBITDA (loss)



(2)











$





397













$





924









$





188













$





(648





)









$





861































































For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2023













Americas













Asia Pacific













EMEA













Corporate













Total











Revenue, from external customers









$





6,246













$





22,073









$





5,652













$





—













$





33,971













Adjusted net revenue, from external customers



(1)











$





6,044













$





6,941









$





3,565













$





—













$





16,550













Net income









































$





733













Benefit from income taxes













































(778





)









Interest income, net













































(88





)









Depreciation and amortization













































391













EBITDA (loss)



(2)











$





172













$





404









$





587













$





(905





)













258













Non-operating expense (income),





including corporate administration charges













(963





)













187













(87





)













(271





)













(1,134





)









Stock-based compensation expense













66

















85













50

















281

















482













Non-recurring severance and professional fees













—

















264













32

















165

















461













Adjusted EBITDA (loss)



(2)











$





(725





)









$





940









$





582













$





(730





)









$





67























Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.





Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income (expense), stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring severance and professional fees (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.





















HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.













SEGMENT ANALYSIS - YEAR TO DATE













(in thousands)













(unaudited)





























































For The Year Ended December 31, 2024













Americas













Asia Pacific













EMEA













Corporate













Total











Revenue, from external customers









$





27,894













$





86,704









$





25,458









$





—













$





140,056













Adjusted net revenue, from external customers



(1)











$





25,144













$





29,416









$





15,592









$





—













$





70,152













Net loss









































$





(4,770





)









Provision for income taxes













































1,300













Interest income, net













































(360





)









Depreciation and amortization













































1,361













EBITDA (loss)



(2)











$





339













$





482









$





298









$





(3,588





)













(2,469





)









Non-operating expense (income),





including corporate administration charges













225

















733













250













(1,187





)













21













Stock-based compensation expense













232

















400













183













465

















1,280













Non-recurring severance and professional fees













143

















797













250













881

















2,071













Adjusted EBITDA (loss)



(2)











$





939













$





2,412









$





981









$





(3,429





)









$





903































































For The Year Ended December 31, 2023













Americas













Asia Pacific













EMEA













Corporate













Total











Revenue, from external customers









$





31,254













$





103,857









$





26,227









$





—













$





161,338













Adjusted net revenue, from external customers



(1)











$





30,141













$





33,675









$





16,451









$





—













$





80,267













Net income









































$





2,198













Provision for income taxes













































370













Interest income, net













































(372





)









Depreciation and amortization













































1,467













EBITDA (loss)



(2)











$





(704





)









$





5,859









$





1,582









$





(3,074





)













3,663













Non-operating expense (income),





including corporate administration charges













(528





)













1,181













436













(1,902





)













(813





)









Stock-based compensation expense













407

















232













216













614

















1,469













Non-recurring severance and professional fees













105

















292













156













658

















1,211













Compensation expense related to acquisitions



(3)















338

















—













—













—

















338













Adjusted EBITDA (loss)



(2)











$





(382





)









$





7,564









$





2,390









$





(3,704





)









$





5,868























Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.





Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating (income) expense, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring severance and professional fees (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.





Represents compensation expense payable per the terms of acquisition agreements.

















HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.









RECONCILIATION FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY









(in thousands)









(unaudited)







The Company operates on a global basis, with the majority of its revenue generated outside of the United States. Accordingly, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates can affect its results of operations. Constant currency information compares financial results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. The company currently defines the term “constant currency” to mean that financial data for a previously reported period are translated into U.S. dollars using the same foreign currency exchange rates that were used to translate financial data for the current period. Changes in revenue, adjusted net revenue, selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A"), and other non-operating income (expense), operating income (loss) and EBITDA (loss) include the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Variance analysis usually describes period-to-period variances that are calculated using constant currency as a percentage. The company’s management reviews and analyzes business results in constant currency and believes these results better represent the company’s underlying business trends. The company believes that these calculations are a useful measure, indicating the actual change in operations. There are no significant gains or losses on foreign currency transactions between subsidiaries. Therefore, changes in foreign currency exchange rates generally impact only reported earnings.















For The Three Months Ended December 31,





















2024





































2023





































As













As













Currency













Constant

















reported













reported













translation













currency











Revenue:





































Americas





$





7,350













$





6,246













$





(9





)









$





6,237













Asia Pacific









19,986

















22,073

















147

















22,220













EMEA









6,264

















5,652

















179

















5,831













Total





$





33,600













$





33,971













$





317













$





34,288













Adjusted net revenue



(1)



:





































Americas





$





6,361













$





6,044













$





(9





)









$





6,035













Asia Pacific









7,396

















6,941

















10

















6,951













EMEA









3,847

















3,565

















109

















3,674













Total





$





17,604













$





16,550













$





110













$





16,660













SG&A



(2)



:





































Americas





$





6,075













$





6,929













$





(23





)









$





6,906













Asia Pacific









6,655

















6,290

















14

















6,304













EMEA









3,922

















3,050

















102

















3,152













Corporate









758

















1,157

















1

















1,158













Total





$





17,410













$





17,426













$





94













$





17,520













Operating (loss) income:





































Americas





$





78













$





(1,137





)









$





(1





)









$





(1,138





)









Asia Pacific









644

















556

















(3





)













553













EMEA









(86





)













492

















5

















497













Corporate









(761





)













(1,178





)













—

















(1,178





)









Total





$





(125





)









$





(1,267





)









$





1













$





(1,266





)









EBITDA (loss):





































Americas





$





450













$





172













$





(2





)









$





170













Asia Pacific









547

















404

















(14





)













390













EMEA









(161





)













587

















6

















593













Corporate









(345





)













(905





)













—

















(905





)









Total





$





491













$





258













$





(10





)









$





248























Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.





SG&A is a measure that management uses to evaluate the segments’ expenses and includes salaries and related costs, office and general costs, and marketing and promotion costs.





























HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.









RECONCILIATION FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY (continued)









(in thousands)









(unaudited)

























For The Year Ended December 31,





















2024





































2023





































As













As













Currency













Constant

















reported













reported













translation













currency











Revenue:





































Americas





$





27,894













$





31,254













$





(26





)









$





31,228













Asia Pacific









86,704

















103,857

















(608





)













103,249













EMEA









25,458

















26,227

















659

















26,886













Total





$





140,056













$





161,338













$





25













$





161,363













Adjusted net revenue



(1)



:





































Americas





$





25,144













$





30,141













$





(21





)









$





30,120













Asia Pacific









29,416

















33,675

















(226





)













33,449













EMEA









15,592

















16,451

















415

















16,866













Total





$





70,152













$





80,267













$





168













$





80,435













SG&A



(2)



:





































Americas





$





24,786













$





31,699













$





(79





)









$





31,620













Asia Pacific









27,974

















26,427

















(205





)













26,222













EMEA









15,063

















14,350

















372

















14,722













Corporate









4,777

















4,941

















—

















4,941













Total





$





72,600













$





77,417













$





88













$





77,505













Operating (loss) income:





































Americas





$





(598





)









$





(2,514





)









$





(4





)









$





(2,518





)









Asia Pacific









1,055

















6,894

















(18





)













6,876













EMEA









521

















1,988

















41

















2,029













Corporate









(4,787





)













(4,985





)













—

















(4,985





)









Total





$





(3,809





)









$





1,383













$





19













$





1,402













EBITDA (loss):





































Americas





$





339













$





(704





)









$





(7





)









$





(711





)









Asia Pacific









482

















5,859

















(43





)













5,816













EMEA









298

















1,582

















30

















1,612













Corporate









(3,588





)













(3,074





)













—

















(3,074





)









Total





$





(2,469





)









$





3,663













$





(20





)









$





3,643























Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.





SG&A is a measure that management uses to evaluate the segments’ expenses and includes salaries and related costs, office and general costs, and marketing and promotion costs.





























HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.









RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE









(in thousands, except per share amounts)









(unaudited)





























Adjusted













Diluted Shares













Per Diluted













For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2024













Net Loss













Outstanding













Share







(1)













Net loss









$





(585





)









2,974









$





(0.20





)









Non-recurring severance, professional fees, and other (after tax)













438













2,974













0.15













Compensation expense related to acquisitions (after tax)



(2)















—













2,974













—













Adjusted net loss



(3)











$





(147





)









2,974









$





(0.05





)































Adjusted













Diluted Shares













Per Diluted













For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2023













Net Income













Outstanding













Share











Net income









$





733













3,158









$





0.23













Non-recurring severance and professional fees (after tax)













(617





)









3,158













(0.19





)









Compensation expense related to acquisitions (after tax)



(2)















—













3,158













—













Adjusted net income



(3)











$





116













3,158









$





0.04



































Adjusted













Diluted Shares













Per Diluted













For The Year Ended December 31, 2024













Net Loss













Outstanding













Share











Net loss









$





(4,770





)









3,000









$





(1.59





)









Non-recurring severance, professional fees, and other (after tax)













2,178













3,000













0.73













Compensation expense related to acquisitions (after tax)



(2)















—













3,000













—













Adjusted net loss



(3)











$





(2,592





)









3,000









$





(0.86





)































Adjusted













Diluted Shares













Per Diluted













For The Year Ended December 31, 2023













Net Income













Outstanding













Share











Net income









$





2,198













3,140









$





0.70













Non-recurring severance and professional fees (after tax)













133













3,140













0.04













Compensation expense related to acquisitions (after tax)



(2)











$





356













3,140













0.11













Adjusted net income



(3)











$





2,687













3,140









$





0.86





















1. Amounts may not sum due to rounding.





2. Represents compensation expense payable per the terms of the Coit acquisition, including a promissory note for $1.35 million payable over three years, and $500k of the Company's common stock vesting over 30 months.





3. Adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are Non-GAAP measures defined as reported net income or loss and reported net income or loss per diluted share before items such as acquisition-related costs and non-recurring severance and professional fees after tax that are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures that the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. Adjusted net income or loss per diluted share should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for net income or loss and net income or loss per share and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as measures of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Further, adjusted net income or loss and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.