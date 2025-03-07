Hudson Global, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter Financial Results on March 14, 2025

Hudson Global, Inc. will release Q4 financial results on March 14, 2025, with a conference call at 10:00 am ET.

Hudson Global, Inc. will release its fourth quarter financial results for the period ending December 31, 2024, on March 14, 2025, before the market opens. The company will also hold a conference call at 10:00 am ET to discuss the results, with dial-in information provided for participants. A webcast of the call will be available on Hudson's investor relations website, where an archived version will also be accessible. Hudson, branded as Hudson RPO, is a global provider of talent solutions, offering customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent strategies to help organizations achieve their growth objectives. More information about the company can be found on its website or by contacting its investor relations team.

FAQ

When will Hudson Global announce its fourth quarter financial results?

Hudson Global will announce its fourth quarter financial results on March 14, 2025, before the market opens.

What time is the Hudson Global conference call?

The conference call to review the results is scheduled for 10:00 am ET on March 14, 2025.

How can I join the Hudson Global conference call?

You can join the conference call by dialing 1-833-816-1383 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-0476 (international).

Will the conference call be available as a webcast?

Yes, a simultaneous webcast of the call will be accessible via the investor relations section of hudsonrpo.com.

Where can I find more information about Hudson Global, Inc.?

For more information, visit hudsonrpo.com or contact ir@hudsonrpo.com for investor inquiries.

Full Release



OLD GREENWICH, Conn., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON), a leading global talent solutions company, will issue its fourth quarter financial results for the period ended December 31, 2024, before the market opens on Friday, March 14, 2025.





The company will host a conference call to review its results that same day at 10:00 am ET (7:00 am PT). If you wish to join the conference call, please use the dial-in information below:







Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-833-816-1383



International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-0476







A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed online via the investor relations section of the company’s website,



hudsonrpo.com



. The archived call will also be available on the investor relations section of the company's website,



.









About Hudson Global, Inc.









Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading global total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we develop tailored talent solutions designed to meet our clients’ strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations. For more information, please visit us at hudsonrpo.com or contact us at



ir@hudsonrpo.com



.







Investor Relations:







The Equity Group





Lena Cati





212 836-9611 /



lcati@equityny.com





