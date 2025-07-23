Hudson Global, Inc. Expands Its Global Footprint with Acquisition of Alpha Consulting Group in Japan

Hudson Global, Inc. acquires Alpha Consulting Group, expanding its presence in Japan's recruitment market.

Hudson Global, Inc., a total talent solutions company, announced its acquisition of Alpha Consulting Group (ACG), a Tokyo-based recruitment service provider, aiming to enhance its presence in the Japanese market. This move aligns with Hudson RPO's strategy to grow through both organic means and acquisitions, thereby expanding its client base, geographic reach, and service capabilities. The acquisition allows Hudson RPO to provide localized support in Japan, which is significant for servicing multinational corporations in the region. Hudson RPO sees this as a crucial step towards becoming a truly global service provider, and the company welcomes ACG's clients and employees into its operations.

Hudson Global, Inc. has successfully acquired Alpha Consulting Group, enhancing its capabilities in recruitment services within Japan's large market.

The acquisition supports Hudson RPO's strategic goals of expanding its client base, geographic footprint, and service offerings, positioning it for further growth.

Entering the Japanese market allows Hudson RPO to provide local and on-site support, directly addressing the needs of existing clients and tapping into the significant Japanese recruitment market.

This move completes Hudson RPO's geographic expansion in the APAC region, making it a truly global service provider, which can enhance its competitive edge and market presence.

Acquisition of Alpha Consulting Group may lead to integration challenges and potential disruption, especially in entering a new market like Japan.

Forward-looking statements indicate uncertainty about future financial performance, and mention risks such as global economic fluctuations and reliance on key clients.

Company's heavy reliance on information systems raises concerns about the potential impact of technological failures or cyber threats, which could affect service delivery.

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “Hudson RPO”) (Nasdaq: HSON), a leading global total talent solutions company, announced today the acquisition of Alpha Consulting Group (“ACG”), a Japan-based (Tokyo) provider of recruitment services to a variety of companies, ranging from small- and medium-sized businesses to blue-chip and multinational organizations primarily in the IT Services, Technology, and Business Services sectors. Entrance into the Japanese market represents a localization strategy for Hudson RPO in the 2



nd



largest market within APAC and the 3



rd



largest market globally.





Jake Zabkowicz, Global CEO of Hudson RPO, noted, “Today’s announcement fits well with our three-pronged strategy of growing our business organically and through accretive bolt-on acquisitions via the expansion of: a) our client base, b) our geographic footprint, and c) our capabilities and cross selling of services across regions and clients. At the same time, it gives Hudson RPO immediate access to ACG’s impressive list of current clients in Japan. We welcome ACG’s employees and clients into our team and company and look forward to collaborating with them on many solutions for new and existing clients of both our companies.”





Jeff Eberwein, Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Global, noted, “The acquisition of ACG provides Hudson RPO the capability to provide local and on-site support within the large Japanese recruiting market, a home of many multinational companies, and represents an important milestone for Hudson RPO because we are now able to support our existing clients’ needs in Japan. With an already strong presence in the APAC region, our entrance into Japan fills the last remaining geographic area required to make Hudson RPO a truly global service provider to our clients.”









About Hudson RPO









Hudson RPO is a leading global provider of flexible and scalable total talent solutions. At Hudson RPO, people, process, and technology come together to ignite transformative change at mid-market and enterprise-level organizations worldwide. Taking a consultative and collaborative approach, we partner with talent acquisition, HR, and procurement leaders around the globe to build diverse, high-impact teams and drive business success. Learn more at





hudsonrpo.com





.









About Hudson Global, Inc.









Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON) owns and manages Hudson RPO, a leading global total talent solutions provider.





For more information, please visit us at hudsonrpo.com or contact us at





ir@hudsonrpo.com





.







Investor Relations:







The Equity Group





Lena Cati





212 836-9611









lcati@theequitygroup.com













Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “believe” and similar words, expressions and variations of these words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to important factors, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including industry and economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, global economic fluctuations; the Company’s ability to successfully achieve its strategic initiatives; risks related to potential acquisitions or dispositions of businesses by the Company; the Company’s ability to operate successfully as a company focused on its RPO business; risks related to fluctuations in the Company’s operating results from quarter to quarter due to various factors such as rising inflationary pressures and interest rates; the loss of or material reduction in our business with any of the Company’s largest customers; the ability of clients to terminate their relationship with the Company at any time; competition in the Company’s markets; the negative cash flows and operating losses that may recur in the future; risks relating to how future credit facilities may affect or restrict our operating flexibility; risks associated with the Company’s investment strategy; risks related to international operations, including foreign currency fluctuations, political events, natural disasters or health crises, including the Russia-Ukraine war, the Hamas-Israel war, and potential conflict in the Middle East; the Company’s dependence on key management personnel; the Company’s ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, management, and advisors; the Company’s ability to collect accounts receivable; the Company’s ability to maintain costs at an acceptable level; the Company’s heavy reliance on information systems and the impact of potentially losing or failing to develop technology; risks related to providing uninterrupted service to clients; the Company’s exposure to employment-related claims from clients, employers and regulatory authorities, current and former employees in connection with the Company’s business reorganization initiatives, and limits on related insurance coverage; the Company’s ability to utilize net operating loss carryforwards; volatility of the Company’s stock price; the impact of government regulations; restrictions imposed by blocking arrangements; risks related to the use of new and evolving technologies; the adverse impacts of cybersecurity threats and attacks; and risks related to the pending merger transaction between the Company and Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Additional information concerning these, and other factors is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. The Company assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



