Hudson Global, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 13, 2025

Hudson Global, Inc. announces Q1 financial results release and conference call on May 13, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON), a prominent global talent solutions provider, will release its first quarter financial results for the period ending March 31, 2025, before the market opens on May 13, 2025. The company will hold a conference call at 10:00 am ET on the same day to discuss the results, with dial-in options provided for attendees. A webcast of the call will also be available on Hudson's investor relations website, along with an archived recording afterward. Hudson Global, operating under the Hudson RPO brand, specializes in customized recruitment outsourcing and talent solutions, with a focus on strategic client partnerships and exceeding expectations.

Potential Positives

Hudson Global, Inc. is set to publicly release its first quarter financial results, indicating transparency and accountability to stakeholders.

The company will conduct a conference call to discuss the results, allowing for direct engagement with investors.

Hudson Global highlights its position as a leading global talent solutions provider, reinforcing its brand and expertise in the recruitment outsourcing sector.

Potential Negatives

None

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HSON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $HSON stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



OLD GREENWICH, Conn., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON), a leading global talent solutions company, will issue its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025, before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.





The company will host a conference call to review its results that same day at 10:00 am ET (7:00 am PT). If you wish to join the conference call, please use the dial-in information below:







Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-833-816-1383



International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-0476







A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed online via the investor relations section of the company’s website,



hudsonrpo.com



. The archived call will also be available on the investor relations section of the company's website,



hudsonrpo.com



.









About Hudson Global, Inc.









Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading global total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we develop tailored talent solutions designed to meet our clients’ strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations. For more information, please visit us at hudsonrpo.com or contact us at



ir@hudsonrpo.com



.







Investor Relations:







The Equity Group





Lena Cati





212 836-9611 /



lcati@equityny.com





