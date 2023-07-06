Hudson Global (HSON) Price Target Increased by 9.59% to 40.80

The average one-year price target for Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) has been revised to 40.80 / share. This is an increase of 9.59% from the prior estimate of 37.23 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 95.22% from the latest reported closing price of 20.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hudson Global. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSON is 0.21%, a decrease of 11.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.93% to 2,029K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 339K shares representing 11.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 301K shares representing 10.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 253K shares representing 8.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HWSIX - Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Value Fund Class I holds 147K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 108K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing an increase of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSON by 2.14% over the last quarter.

Hudson Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading global total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. The Company delivers innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through its consultative approach, it develops tailored talent solutions designed to meet its clients' strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, it meets its commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.