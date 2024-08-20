Is Hudson Global (HSON) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Hudson Global (HSON) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Hudson Global is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 316 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Hudson Global is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HSON's full-year earnings has moved 78.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, HSON has returned 18.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 10.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Hudson Global is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Klaviyo, Inc. (KVYO) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 16.1%.

Over the past three months, Klaviyo, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 87.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Hudson Global is a member of the Outsourcing industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10% so far this year, so HSON is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Klaviyo, Inc. falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 171 stocks and is ranked #85. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +21.3%.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Hudson Global and Klaviyo, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

