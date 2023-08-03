Hudson Global (FRA:HDH1) Price Target Increased by 9.76% to 37.68

The average one-year price target for Hudson Global (FRA:HDH1) has been revised to 37.68 / share. This is an increase of 9.76% from the prior estimate of 34.33 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 37.31 to a high of 38.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 98.34% from the latest reported closing price of 19.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hudson Global. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HDH1 is 0.20%, a decrease of 8.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.04% to 2,029K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 339K shares representing 11.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 301K shares representing 10.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 253K shares representing 8.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HWSIX - Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Value Fund Class I holds 147K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 108K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing an increase of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDH1 by 2.14% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

