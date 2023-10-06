Hudson Global (FRA:HDH1) Price Target Increased by 9.37% to 34.58

The average one-year price target for Hudson Global (FRA:HDH1) has been revised to 34.58 / share. This is an increase of 9.37% from the prior estimate of 31.62 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.24 to a high of 35.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 103.43% from the latest reported closing price of 17.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hudson Global. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HDH1 is 0.20%, a decrease of 3.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 2,010K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 339K shares representing 12.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 301K shares representing 10.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 253K shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HWSIX - Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Value Fund Class I holds 147K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 108K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

