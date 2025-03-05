HUDSON GLOBAL Earnings Preview: Recent $HSON Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HUDSON GLOBAL ($HSON) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $37,913,400 and earnings of -$0.16 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HSON stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
HUDSON GLOBAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of HUDSON GLOBAL stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC added 15,000 shares (+33.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $195,750
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 12,708 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $165,839
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 11,388 shares (-13.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $148,613
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT removed 4,997 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $80,051
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 4,003 shares (-5.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,239
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 3,854 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $61,741
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,500 shares (-1.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,675
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.