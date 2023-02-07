Hudson Executive Capital Cuts Stake in Akoya BioSciences (AKYA)

Fintel reports that Hudson Executive Capital has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.89MM shares of Akoya BioSciences, Inc. (AKYA). This represents 4.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 2, 2022 they reported 2.45MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 22.69% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.41% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.42% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Akoya BioSciences is $19.67. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 67.42% from its latest reported closing price of $11.75.

The projected annual revenue for Akoya BioSciences is $95MM, an increase of 35.78%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.69.

Fund Sentiment

There are 159 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akoya BioSciences. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.92%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AKYA is 0.1474%, a decrease of 15.8708%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.21% to 15,344K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Blue Water Life Science Advisors holds 2,104,785 shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 1,315,470 shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University holds 774,116 shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,572,861 shares, representing a decrease of 103.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKYA by 57.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 577,915 shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 483,815 shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233,557 shares, representing an increase of 51.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKYA by 69.03% over the last quarter.

Akoya Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. Akoya offers two distinct solutions, the CODEX® and Phenoptics™ platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research.

