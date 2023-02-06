Hudson Bay Capital Management Updates Holdings in Vinco Ventures (BBIG)

Fintel reports that Hudson Bay Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 21.99MM shares of Vinco Ventures Inc (BBIG). This represents 8.69% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 15.13MM shares and 9.99% of the company, an increase in shares of 45.32% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vinco Ventures. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 4.17%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BBIG is 0.0116%, a decrease of 65.9066%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.57% to 46,982K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,944,478 shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,108,340 shares, representing an increase of 16.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBIG by 12.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,592,415 shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,262,437 shares, representing a decrease of 14.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBIG by 38.62% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,801,693 shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,925,659 shares, representing an increase of 23.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBIG by 9.20% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,250,001 shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,325,336 shares, representing a decrease of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBIG by 33.60% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 1,933,003 shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,552,506 shares, representing an increase of 19.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBIG by 10.42% over the last quarter.

Vinco Ventures Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vinco Ventures, Inc. is a mergers and acquisition company focused on digital commerce and consumer brands. Vinco's B.I.G. (Buy. Innovate. Grow.) strategy will seek out acquisition opportunities that are poised for scale and grow said acquisitions through targeted traffic and content campaigns.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

