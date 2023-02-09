Hudson Bay Capital Management Updates Holdings in Iconic Brands (ICNB)

Fintel reports that Hudson Bay Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.14MM shares of Iconic Brands Inc (ICNB). This represents 5.39% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 5.45MM shares and 5.77% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.55% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.38% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iconic Brands. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICNB is 0.00%, a decrease of 56.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 18K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cubic Asset Management holds 18K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

