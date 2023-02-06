Hudson Bay Capital Management Increases Position in JATT Acquisition Corp - (JATT)

Fintel reports that Hudson Bay Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.31MM shares of JATT Acquisition Corp - Class A (JATT). This represents 9.47% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 1.19MM shares and 8.61% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.00% and an increase in total ownership of 0.86% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in JATT Acquisition Corp -. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:JATT is 0.0719%, an increase of 14.8359%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.22% to 8,798K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Magnetar Financial holds 1,153,700 shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,174,736 shares, representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JATT by 33.19% over the last quarter.

Glazer Capital holds 576,547 shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 277,819 shares, representing an increase of 51.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JATT by 54.45% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 486,402 shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Shaolin Capital Management holds 450,000 shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 350,000 shares, representing an increase of 22.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JATT by 49.67% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 430,794 shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.