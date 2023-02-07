Hudson Bay Capital Management Increases Position in Colombier Acquisition (CLBR)

Fintel reports that Hudson Bay Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.69MM shares of Colombier Acquisition Corp. (CLBR). This represents 9.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 1.55MM shares and 8.96% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.38% and an increase in total ownership of 0.84% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Colombier Acquisition. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.86%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CLBR is 0.1617%, an increase of 10.2533%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 14,900K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 1,226,708 shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fir Tree Capital Management holds 970,424 shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Shaolin Capital Management holds 850,000 shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 845,150 shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 845,250 shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLBR by 7.96% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 732,652 shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Colombier Acquisition Background Information

Colombier Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry.

