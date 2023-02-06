Hudson Bay Capital Management Increases Position in Adara Acquisition (ADRA)

Fintel reports that Hudson Bay Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.95MM shares of Adara Acquisition Corp. Class A Common Stock (ADRA). This represents 8.28% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 0.75MM shares and 6.52% of the company, an increase in shares of 26.98% and an increase in total ownership of 1.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adara Acquisition. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ADRA is 0.2213%, an increase of 22.3649%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.09% to 10,179K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Karpus Management holds 890,249 shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 900,249 shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADRA by 3.75% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 698,860 shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,018,658 shares, representing a decrease of 45.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADRA by 29.38% over the last quarter.

Radcliffe Capital Management holds 601,948 shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 493,474 shares, representing an increase of 18.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADRA by 28.46% over the last quarter.

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 563,499 shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cvi Holdings holds 511,296 shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 510,596 shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADRA by 7.29% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

