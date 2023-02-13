Hudson Bay Capital Management Cuts Stake in Tilray (TLRY)

Fintel reports that Hudson Bay Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.01MM shares of Tilray Inc (TLRY). This represents 2.23% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2023 they reported 68.28MM shares and 9.99% of the company, a decrease in shares of 79.49% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.72% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tilray is $4.28. The forecasts range from a low of $2.83 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 50.72% from its latest reported closing price of $2.84.

The projected annual revenue for Tilray is $678MM, an increase of 12.50%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tilray. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLRY is 0.16%, an increase of 10.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.76% to 86,851K shares. The put/call ratio of TLRY is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 8,585K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,116K shares, representing an increase of 17.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLRY by 11.13% over the last quarter.

Etf Managers Group holds 7,862K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,354K shares, representing a decrease of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLRY by 13.32% over the last quarter.

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 7,862K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,354K shares, representing a decrease of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLRY by 1.31% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 3,400K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 99.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLRY by 9,424.15% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,701K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing an increase of 98.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLRY by 7,123.92% over the last quarter.

Tilray Brands Background Information

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

