Hudson Bay Capital Buys 12% stake in SPAC First Light Acquisition Class A

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 500,000 shares of First Light Acquisition Group (FLAG). This represents 12.11% of the company.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 2,270,673 shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,980,000 shares, representing an increase of 12.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLAG by 25.18% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners LP holds 1,980,000 shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc holds 1,500,000 shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Shaolin Capital Management LLC holds 1,400,000 shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170,675 shares, representing an increase of 16.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLAG by 15.92% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management, LLC holds 1,200,000 shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Light Acquisition Group Inc - Class A. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.85%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to First Light Acquisition Group Inc - Class A is 0.1605%, a decrease of 5.5275%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.26% to 22,554,004 shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.