News & Insights

Stocks

Huddlestock Fintech Raises NOK 12.5M in Convertibles

May 29, 2024 — 03:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Huddlestock Fintech AS (DE:9JR) has released an update.

Huddlestock Fintech AS has completed a successful private placement of convertible debt, raising NOK 12.5 million. Key insiders, including associates of board members Stefan Willebrand and Erik Hagelin as well as an investor relations officer, participated, with allocations totaling NOK 950,000. This financial maneuver underscores Huddlestock’s ongoing initiatives to democratize access to capital markets through its WealthTech SaaS and professional services.

For further insights into DE:9JR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.