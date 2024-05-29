Huddlestock Fintech Raises NOK 12.5M in Convertibles

Huddlestock Fintech AS (DE:9JR) has released an update.

Huddlestock Fintech AS has completed a successful private placement of convertible debt, raising NOK 12.5 million. Key insiders, including associates of board members Stefan Willebrand and Erik Hagelin as well as an investor relations officer, participated, with allocations totaling NOK 950,000. This financial maneuver underscores Huddlestock’s ongoing initiatives to democratize access to capital markets through its WealthTech SaaS and professional services.

For further insights into DE:9JR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.