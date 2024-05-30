Huddlestock Fintech Eyes Profitable Growth and Expansion

Huddlestock Fintech AS (DE:9JR) has released an update.

Huddlestock Fintech AS reported a rise in operating income to NOK 20.6 million in Q1 2024, up from NOK 16.6 million the previous year, attributing growth to its profitable Consulting business and promising Investment-as-a-Service (IaaS) offering. Despite negative EBITDA, the company is optimistic about its growth potential, especially in the German market, and is taking measures to become EBITDA-positive. Huddlestock also reinforced its financial status with a convertible shareholder loan post-Q1 and has a mandate for further funding to support its expansion.

For further insights into DE:9JR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.