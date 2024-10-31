Huddlestock Fintech AS CFO Resigns Amid Strategic Focus

Huddlestock Fintech AS (DE:9JR) has released an update.

Huddlestock Fintech AS announces the resignation of CFO Morten Bernhardsen, who will stay on until the end of the year while the firm searches for a successor. The company emphasizes its continued focus on organic growth, expanding its Investment-as-a-Service offerings, and cost-reduction strategies. This leadership change comes as Huddlestock remains committed to delivering innovative technology solutions for the financial sector.

