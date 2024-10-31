News & Insights

Huddlestock Fintech AS CFO Resigns Amid Strategic Focus

October 31, 2024 — 02:04 pm EDT

Huddlestock Fintech AS (DE:9JR) has released an update.

Huddlestock Fintech AS announces the resignation of CFO Morten Bernhardsen, who will stay on until the end of the year while the firm searches for a successor. The company emphasizes its continued focus on organic growth, expanding its Investment-as-a-Service offerings, and cost-reduction strategies. This leadership change comes as Huddlestock remains committed to delivering innovative technology solutions for the financial sector.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
