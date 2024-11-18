Huddlestock Fintech Boosts Liquidity with New Agreement

Huddlestock Fintech AS (DE:9JR) has released an update.

Huddlestock Fintech AS has signed a market making agreement with Pareto Securities AS to enhance liquidity in its share trading on the Euronext Oslo Stock Exchange, starting November 20, 2024. This move aligns with the standard requirements of the exchange, aiming to boost investor engagement and trading activity.

