Huddlestock Fintech Announces Convertible Debt Placement

Huddlestock Fintech AS (DE:9JR) has released an update.

Huddlestock Fintech AS, a provider of technology solutions for the capital markets and wealth management industries, has announced the successful completion of a NOK 12.5 million private placement in convertible debt. The company may also carry out a subsequent offering of convertible debt to existing shareholders not already allocated in the private placement, subject to certain conditions and regulatory approvals. Shareholders as of the record date who are eligible will receive subscription rights for the subsequent offering, with the subscription period expected to begin by the end of Q3 2024.

