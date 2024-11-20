Huddlestock Expands IaaS Agreement with Garantum

Huddlestock Fintech AS (DE:9JR) has released an update.
Huddlestock Fintech AS has expanded its agreement with Garantum Wealth Management AS to include a front-end solution delivered through API, enhancing its Investment-as-a-Service platform. This strategic move not only showcases Huddlestock’s capability to upsell to existing clients but also underscores its commitment to delivering modern financial solutions. The expanded service is set to roll out in the first quarter of 2025, aiming to drive growth and meet evolving customer needs.
