News & Insights

Stocks

Huddlestock Expands IaaS Agreement with Garantum

November 20, 2024 — 11:04 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Huddlestock Fintech AS (DE:9JR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Huddlestock Fintech AS has expanded its agreement with Garantum Wealth Management AS to include a front-end solution delivered through API, enhancing its Investment-as-a-Service platform. This strategic move not only showcases Huddlestock’s capability to upsell to existing clients but also underscores its commitment to delivering modern financial solutions. The expanded service is set to roll out in the first quarter of 2025, aiming to drive growth and meet evolving customer needs.

For further insights into DE:9JR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.