News & Insights

Stocks

Huddlestock Announces Convertible Debt Offering

May 28, 2024 — 11:50 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Huddlestock Fintech AS (DE:9JR) has released an update.

Huddlestock Fintech AS is launching a private placement of convertible debt aimed at raising between NOK 10 million and NOK 20 million from Norwegian and international investors to finance company development and for general corporate use. The convertible loans will have a 10% annual interest rate with a conversion rate set for 18 months post-settlement, with an option for cash settlement if the share price is lower than NOK 1. Pre-committed investors, including associates of board members and an executive officer, are set to subscribe to approximately NOK 12 million of the offering.

For further insights into DE:9JR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.