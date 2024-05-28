Huddlestock Announces Convertible Debt Offering

Huddlestock Fintech AS (DE:9JR) has released an update.

Huddlestock Fintech AS is launching a private placement of convertible debt aimed at raising between NOK 10 million and NOK 20 million from Norwegian and international investors to finance company development and for general corporate use. The convertible loans will have a 10% annual interest rate with a conversion rate set for 18 months post-settlement, with an option for cash settlement if the share price is lower than NOK 1. Pre-committed investors, including associates of board members and an executive officer, are set to subscribe to approximately NOK 12 million of the offering.

