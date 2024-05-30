News & Insights

Huddled Group Announces Upcoming AGM

May 30, 2024 — 04:56 am EDT

Huddled Group (GB:HUD) has released an update.

Huddled Group plc, an e-commerce brand portfolio company, has announced the posting of its Annual Report & Accounts and the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 25, 2024. Shareholders will receive the documents today and they will also be accessible on the company’s website. The AGM will take place at Token House in London.

