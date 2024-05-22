News & Insights

Stocks

Hudbay Minerals Upsizes Equity Offering to $350M

May 22, 2024 — 10:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) has released an update.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. has upscaled its equity offering to US$350 million with an over-allotment option that could raise the total to US$402.5 million, collaborating with underwriters RBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets. The offering includes 36.84 million common shares at US$9.50 per share. This move seeks to strengthen the company’s financial position and support its growth strategies.

For further insights into TSE:HBM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HBM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.