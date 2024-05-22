Hudbay Minerals Upsizes Equity Offering to $350M

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) has released an update.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. has upscaled its equity offering to US$350 million with an over-allotment option that could raise the total to US$402.5 million, collaborating with underwriters RBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets. The offering includes 36.84 million common shares at US$9.50 per share. This move seeks to strengthen the company’s financial position and support its growth strategies.

