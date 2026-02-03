Hudbay Minerals (TSX:HBM) Price Target Increased by 24.32% to 34.91

The average one-year price target for Hudbay Minerals (TSX:HBM) has been revised to $34.91 / share. This is an increase of 24.32% from the prior estimate of $28.08 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $45.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.91% from the latest reported closing price of $32.96 / share.

Hudbay Minerals Maintains 0.06% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.06%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hudbay Minerals. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBM is 0.45%, an increase of 8.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.83% to 319,669K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gmt Capital holds 28,104K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,899K shares , representing a decrease of 13.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBM by 36.50% over the last quarter.

Hancock Prospecting Pty holds 14,536K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 11,391K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,344K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBM by 32.91% over the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 11,060K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,694K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBM by 12.80% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 10,974K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.