Hudbay Minerals to buy Copper Mountain Mining in $439 mln deal

Adds details

April 13 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Hudbay Minerals Inc HBM.TO said on Thursday that it would buy peer Copper Mountain Mining Corp CMMC.TO in a $439 million all-share deal to boost its copper portfolio.

The combined company would create the third largest copper producer in Canada, Hudbay Minerals said, and added that the deal could unlock $30 million per year in operating efficiencies and corporate synergies.

Under terms of the deal, each Copper Mountain shareholder will receive 0.381 of a Hudbay common share for each Copper Mountain common share held.

The miners expect the deal to be completed late in the second quarter or in early third quarter of 2023.

(Reporting by Ankit Kumar; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Ankit.Kumar2@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.