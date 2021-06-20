US Markets
HBM

Hudbay Minerals says underground mining at Lalor mine halted after fatality

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published

Canada-based diversified mining company Hudbay Minerals Inc said a fatality occurred at its Lalor mine, located in the town of Snow Lake in Manitoba, Canada, and that all underground mining operations at the mine were suspended.

June 20 (Reuters) - Canada-based diversified mining company Hudbay Minerals Inc HBM.TO said a fatality occurred at its Lalor mine, located in the town of Snow Lake in Manitoba, Canada, and that all underground mining operations at the mine were suspended.

"The incident occurred during underground mining operations on the evening of June 19, 2021, when a worker employed by a service provider was fatally injured from a fall while working at height. No other personnel were injured and the scene has been secured," the company said in a statement on Sunday, adding an investigation was being conducted.

No further details were provided in the statement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HBM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular