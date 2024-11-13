Hudbay Minerals reports Q3 adjusted EPS 13c, consensus 4c

Reports Q3 revenue $485.8M, consensus $455.4M. “Our enhanced operating platform delivered strong operating and financial results with record gold production in Manitoba and robust cost control across the business leading to expanded margins,” said Peter Kukielski, President and CEO. “The Q3 demonstrated Hudbay’s unique copper and gold diversification, providing attractive free cash flow generation and strong leverage to higher metal prices. New quarterly record throughput levels were achieved at the New Britannia mill, higher throughput rates were realized at Constancia, and Copper Mountain delivered record high copper recoveries. We are again improving our 2024 consolidated cash cost guidance as we continue to perform ahead of expectations. We have successfully delivered five consecutive quarters of meaningful free cash flow generation, positioning us well to continue to advance our many growth initiatives and unlock significant value in our pipeline to further enhance our copper exposure.”

