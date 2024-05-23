Hudbay Minerals Launches Major Share Offering

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) has released an update.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. has entered into an underwriting agreement to issue 36.84 million common shares at $9.50 each, aiming to raise approximately $350 million. The deal also includes an over-allotment option for underwriters to purchase up to an additional 5.52 million shares, which could be used for market stabilization and to cover any over-allocations. This strategic financial move aims to expand the company’s capital and strengthen its market position.

