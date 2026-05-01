HudBay Minerals Inc. Reveals Advance In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$190.4 million, or C$0.48 per share. This compares with C$100.4 million, or C$0.25 per share, last year.

Excluding items, HudBay Minerals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$159.1 million or C$0.40 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 27.3% to C$757.3 million from C$594.9 million last year.

HudBay Minerals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$190.4 Mln. vs. C$100.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.48 vs. C$0.25 last year. -Revenue: C$757.3 Mln vs. C$594.9 Mln last year.

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