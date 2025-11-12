HudBay Minerals Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $222.4 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $49.7 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, HudBay Minerals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.1 million or $0.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 28.6% to $346.8 million from $485.8 million last year.

HudBay Minerals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $222.4 Mln. vs. $49.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $346.8 Mln vs. $485.8 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.