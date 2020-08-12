HudBay Minerals Inc (HBM) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE: HBM)

Q2 2020 Earnings Call

, 8:30 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Hudbay Minerals' Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, August 12, 2020 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Candace Brule, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Candace Brule -- Director, Investor Relations

Thank you, operator. Good morning and welcome to Hudbay's 2020 second quarter results conference call. Hudbay's financial results were issued yesterday and are available on our website at www.hudbay.com. A corresponding PowerPoint presentation is available and we encourage you to refer to it during this call.

Our presenter today is Peter Kukielski, Hudbay's President and Chief Executive Officer. Accompanying Peter for the Q&A portion of the call will be Steve Douglas, our recently appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Cashel Meagher, our Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Eugene Lei, our Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy.

Please note that comments made on today's call may contain forward-looking information and this information by its nature is subject to risks and uncertainties and, as such, actual results may differ materially from the views expressed today. For further information on these risks and uncertainties, please consult the company's relevant filings on SEDAR and EDGAR. These documents are also available on our website.

As a reminder, all amounts discussed on today's call are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

And now, I'll pass the call over to Peter Kukielski. Peter?

Peter Kukielski -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Candace. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I'd like to start out by saying that I hope everyone has been able to stay safe and healthy as this public health crisis has evolved over the past several months. We too have been closely monitoring the rapidly changing environment while continuing to execute on our business response plan to minimize the overall impact of the pandemic on our operations.

We remain focused on the health and safety of our employees, their families and the communities in which we are closely tied, while engaging with local stakeholders and public health authorities to ensure the effective implementation of our response to the pandemic.

Today, I'll touch on the highlights of our second quarter financial and operating results, along with updated guidance for our Peru operations; I will also explain how the recent 1901 upgraded resource estimate fit into our plans for advancing the third phase of our Snow Lake gold strategy; and I will provide an update on the progress of the New Britannia mill refurbishment and the timelines to first production expected in 12 months.

But before we jump into all of that, I'd like to take a moment to thank Eugene for stepping into the role of Interim CFO, while we advanced our search for a permanent CFO. And I'm pleased to introduce Steve Douglas, who was appointed to the role effective June 30.

For those who have not met or spoken to Steve before, he is highly regarded by the Street and brings over 25 years of resource industry and senior finance leadership experience to our team. Over the last several weeks, Eugene and Steve have worked closely together to continue to execute our financial objectives, and I have been impressed with how smoothly the transition has been.

I've said it many times before, Hudbay has a disproportionately talented team for a company of our size, and I have no doubt that Steve will bolster our team. Welcome, Steve.

Now, beginning on Slide 3, Hudbay's second quarter results were boosted from another solid operating quarter in Manitoba, even with strict adherence to COVID protocols that have been implemented. I would like to thank the Manitoba team for their strong efforts in achieving these outstanding milestones while adapting to this challenging external environment.

We saw strong production and cost performance in Manitoba with an increase in production of precious metals and zinc over the first quarter, driven by record gold production from increasing Lalor gold grades and record gold recoveries at Stall.

Copper production declined by 27% from the first quarter due to the temporary suspension of Constancia until mid-May. However, consolidated copper equivalent production only declined by 12% as a result of higher precious metals and zinc production in the quarter.

Consolidated cash cost, net of byproduct credits was $0.64 per pound of copper, a 47% improvement over the first quarter. Given the significant reduction in Constancia production in the second quarter, this measure is more heavily impacted by Manitoba production, which contains meaningful zinc and gold byproduct revenue components.

Consolidated all-in sustaining cash costs also improved from the first quarter to $2.26 per pound of copper, driven by the same factors affecting cash costs, along with reduced sustaining capex in Peru from the temporary suspension.

Operating cash flow before change in non-cash working capital was $30 million in the quarter, reflecting a decrease of $12 million compared to the first quarter. The decrease in operating cash flow is primarily the result of lower Constancia production and sales due to the temporary suspension. However, this decrease was partially offset by higher gold production and sales in Manitoba, as well as higher realized gold prices.

We have been planning for the introduction of adjusted metrics for several months, and we are pleased to have Steve support this change shortly after he joined. We believe these metrics will provide further transparency for readers into our financial performance, after normalizing for one-off or non-cash adjustments.

During the second quarter, we've adjusted for temporary suspension cost in Peru and the reversal of a portion of the Peru inventory writedown from the first quarter, among other items. Adjusted net loss was $0.15 per share and adjusted EBITDA was $49 million. The strong performance from the Manitoba operations during the quarter, helped offset the reduced contribution from the Peru operations, resulting in minimal change in the quarter-over-quarter adjusted earnings and only a slight decrease in adjusted EBITDA.

We exited the quarter with $391 million in cash and equivalents and continue to take prudent steps to manage our balance sheet. In the second quarter, we entered into discussions with the syndicate of banks in our revolving credit facilities to restructure the facilities in order to provide enhanced financial flexibility during the development of the New Britannia and Pampacancha projects. Each of the banks in the syndicate received credits approval to amend the facilities on the proposed terms and the transaction is expected to close shortly.

As a result of the amendment, total available borrowings under the credit facilities were rightsized to $400 million, to reflect Hudbay's anticipated business requirements until June 2022, when the credit facilities mature. However, it is important to note that we do not intend to drawdown these facilities for the purposes of achieving our business plans.

We also revised the maintenance covenants to a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 5.25%, and an interest coverage ratio of greater than 2.50% until the end of 2021, which provides additional financial flexibility.

The Manitoba business unit had solid operating performance across the mines, mills and zinc plant during the second quarter, as shown on Slide 4.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hudbay has worked collaboratively with its health and safety committees and the local health authorities to continue to keep employees and communities safe by implementing a number of layered workplace controls. As a result, the second quarter Manitoba operating results were largely unaffected by the pandemic and we are on-track to achieve annual production and cost guidance.

Manitoba achieved higher production results in all metals quarter-over-quarter. The enhanced precious metal production was driven by higher gold and silver grades at Lalor as a result of prioritizing resources within the higher value portions of the base metal lenses.

Development in the gold rich lenses, 25 and 27, advanced ahead of schedule and production from these areas is expected ahead of the New Britannia mill restart as Lalor transitions to a gold mine. The 777 mines saw higher ore grades during the second quarter, which were expected and consistent with stope sequencing outlined in the mine plan, including the mining of higher-grade copper stopes during the quarter.

Combined mine, mill and G&A, unit operating costs in Manitoba were slightly higher than the first quarter, but in line with expected annual guidance ranges.

Slide 5 outlines the enhanced performance we've seen at the Stall mill as a result of our focus on continuous improvement. The throughput of the mill has steadily increased over the last several years, and in the first half of 2020 we've seen an 11% increase in throughput to average 3,900 tonnes per day. This is a result of improved maintenance programs, which have increased plant availability run time to an impressive 95%, up from 91% in 2019.

The Stall mill also achieved record gold production in the second quarter, increasing to 62.3% compared to 52.5% in the same period last year. This is due to improved maintenance programs, higher gold head grades, improved plant stability due to grade control, and the processing of ore with intrinsically higher recoverable gold content.

Turning to our Peru operations on Slide 6. After an eight-week temporary mine suspension, we successfully achieved the efficient restart of operations at Constancia in mid-May with increased government supported COVID-19 health and safety protocols in place.

The mine achieved normal mill throughput levels on May 18, within 48 hours after restart, and continued at these levels for the remainder of the second quarter. The initial six weeks following the restart focused on milling activities while processing stockpile ore. This was followed by a ramp-up of mining activities commencing in the last week of June, with a full ramp up to normal levels in early July.

Production results from Constancia were lower than the first quarter as a result of the temporary suspension and processing of stockpiled ore following the restart of operations during the quarter. Despite milling activity has been suspended for eight weeks, the care and maintenance activities performed and the proactive mine restart planning during the shutdown facilitated an efficient ramp-up and steady performance of the mill after ramp-up. Over the period, when the mill was fully operational during the quarter, average daily throughput was above 95,000 tonnes per day.

Milled copper grades in the second quarter were flat compared to the first quarter, but the characteristics of the stockpiled ore that was processed, negatively impacted copper recoveries.

Combined unit operating costs in the second quarter was 17% lower than the first quarter, primarily due to lower operating costs as a result of constrained activity during the temporary suspension and significantly reduced mining costs during the quarter.

We also deferred a second quarter plant maintenance shutdown from May to the third quarter, as a result of proactive plant maintenance completed during the eight-week temporary suspension.

I would like to commend our Constancia team, who have done a tremendous job ramping up operations while adhering to enhanced health and safety protocols in an extremely challenging COVID-19 environment in Peru.

As you are aware, in response to the uncertainty around the ongoing pandemic and the resulting temporary suspension of operations at Constancia earlier this year, we suspended our previously issued 2020 guidance for Peru operations. Following the full resumption of Constancia mining and milling operations, we are now in a position to be able to issue updated 2020 guidance for Peru.

The situation in Peru, however, remains fluid. The state of emergency first declared by the government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 15 has since been extended to August 31, and there remains a risk of further disruptions to mining operations. We are actively monitoring the situation and any potential future impact on Constancia's operations.

The updated annual production and operating cost guidance along with capital and exploration expenditure forecast are presented in the table on Slide 7. The updated Peru guidance assumes we are able to continue to safely operate for the remainder of the year while adhering to all existing health protocols required by the Peruvian government.

Our Manitoba operations are on-track to achieve the guidance ranges, and therefore the guidance remains unchanged from previously disclosed expectations.

The revised production guidance for Peru reflects a reduction of approximately 15,000 tonnes to 20,000 tonnes of copper and 20,000 ounces of precious metals compared to the original guidance. This reduction reflects the lost production during the eight-week temporary suspension at Constancia, in addition to revised mine plans for the remainder of the year and the resulting deferral of some higher grade ore into 2021.

Precious metals production also reflects the revised expected Pampacancha production start date of early 2021 compared to the second half of 2020 previously. This is due to the COVID-19-related government declared state of emergency in Peru and the resulting impact on the Consulta Previa consultation process.

Peru's sustaining capital of $80 million reflects the deferral of approximately $20 million into 2021, due to the resequencing of capital activities such as tailings and capitalized stripping. The revised unit cost guidance for Peru reflects lower mining costs during the gradual ramp-up of mining activities in the quarter. There was no change to exploration guidance.

Peru's growth capital of $70 million includes initial expenditures for developing the Pampacancha deposit and acquiring surface rights from the local community, but excludes the costs associated with recognizing the current uses of the land by certain community members. We have made significant progress with these individual land user agreements and have approximately two-thirds completed to-date, with the remaining agreements expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2020.

Similarly, we have also made progress with the land clearing activities and approximately one-third of the land has been vacated and turned over to Hudbay.

As discussed last quarter, we have demonstrated significant value in our Snow Lake gold business through executing Phase 1 and Phase 2 of our Snow Lake gold strategy, as highlighted on Slide 8. Phase 1 was announced in February of 2019 after several years of detailed drilling and economic trade off studies, which resulted in a 65% increase in gold reserves at Lalor and determined that the refurbishment of the New Britannia gold mill was the optimal processing solution for Lalor's gold ore. It was through this first phase that we repositioned Lalor as a gold mine with previous -- with precious metals contributing a majority of the life of mine revenues.

We then spent the next 12 months optimizing Lalor's mine plan, drilling the in-mine exploration targets and conducting advanced engineering studies on the regional deposits, WIM and 3 Zone.

And in March of 2020, we unveiled the second phase of our Snow Lake gold strategy, which further increased the gold reserves by 35% to 2.2 million ounces, increased Lalor's life of mine gold production by 41% and extended the mine life of the Snow Lake operations to 18 years.

Slide 8 also highlights the third phase of our Snow Lake gold strategy, focused on further expansion potential, and I'll touch on this in a few moments.

Slide 9 demonstrates that 2020 has been a year of executing our Snow Lake gold strategy. After releasing the enhanced second phase of our plan, we were able to unlock the value of future gold ounces through the recent gold prepay transaction. This transaction fully funded the new Britannia refurbishment costs and positioned us well for continuing to execute on our plan.

In preparation for the restart of the New Britannia mill, in the first half of 2020, we commenced underground development and early mining of the gold zone. Gold production from Lalor is expected to be 74,000 ounces in 2020 and 102,000 ounces in 2021. In 2022, upon completion of the New Britannia mill refurbishment, average annual gold production from Lalor is expected to increase to over 150,000 ounces at cash costs and sustaining cash cost, net of byproduct credits of approximately $480 and $655 per ounce, respectively, during the first eight years.

We believe there is potential to further increase the annual production and extend mine life through several upside opportunities as summarized on Slide 9. We are examining the potential to further optimize both the Stall and New Britannia mills, which could create additional value for the regional deposits we have in Snow Lake, such as the 1901 deposit.

At the Stall mill, we are initiating studies to examine the potential to increase gold and copper recoveries and will also be completing studies to potentially expand the New Britannia mill capacity beyond the current planned 1,500 tonnes per day. We expect to complete these economic studies in the first half of 2021, as we execute the third phase of our Snow Lake gold strategy.

Slide 10 highlights the progress we've made at the New Britannia mill over the last few months. Detailed engineering is currently, approximately 90% complete, procurement is 65% complete, and construction activities are approximately 25% complete, to-date.

On the procurement side, we have placed orders for 100% of the long lead items, and we are pleased to say that there hasn't been any impact on the supply chain due to COVID-19. Construction of the pipeline between the New Britannia and Stall mills continues as planned.

We broke ground at the New Britannia site with the start of construction for the new copper flotation building in May. Also, repairs for the New Britannia mill building are under way, and this includes items such as repairs to the carbon-in-leach tanks, demolition of stairs and cladding and placement of the grounding grid for the electric building. Refurbishment activities are on-track to be completed within 12 months, in August 2021, with plant commissioning and ramp-up expected during the second half of 2021.

We are also pleased to report that through our expertise in project development and the advancement of the detailed engineering work, we have identified the potential to produce gold from the New Britannia mill earlier than expected in 2021. The team is exploring this early gold opportunity, and we expect to provide an update in the third quarter.

The significant gold exposure from Hudbay's Snow Lake gold business offers investors an attractive balance between growing gold cash flows and a stable, low cost copper business through the other key assets in our portfolio.

On Slide 11, we sensitized the expected annual cash flows or gross margin from Snow Lake gold at various gold prices. For example, at a gold price of $1,600, Snow Lake gold is expected to generate approximately $200 million in annual gross margin, and this would increase to over $240 million at the current spot gold price of approximately $1,900.

Given that Lalor is located in one of the best mining jurisdictions and is a high quality, low cost assets already in production, there remain significant opportunity to unlock further value for Snow Lake gold within Hudbay. Lalor is not unlike other polymetallic mines in Canada, where the BMS deposit is characterized by base metal zones that are mined in the early years, followed by higher value gold zones that transform the mine into a primary gold assets. We are excited about this value potential and we believe as we continue to execute our Snow Lake gold strategy, we will create value for all of our stakeholders.

This quarter, we also announced an updated resource estimate for the 1901 deposit, which was discovered in February of 2019 and is located near the Lalor mine in Snow Lake. This resource update was planned as part of Phase 3 of our Snow Lake gold strategy. This past winter, we completed a drill program to upgrade the classification of a significant portion of the previously reported 2019 inferred resources and to define an initial inferred resource estimate for the gold mineralization that had been intersected near the two zinc rich lenses.

You will recall that 1901 is located halfway between the former Chisel North mine and the Lalor mine, and it is less than 1,000 meters away from an active underground ramp as outlined on Slide 12. It is within 15 kilometers trucking distance of both the Stall and New Britannia processing facilities and the property is 100% owned by us, free of any royalties or streams. The mineralization is similar to Lalor, with zinc-rich VMS lenses containing high-grade gold lenses, an indication of the copper gold rich feeder zone.

The updated measured and indicated resources for the base metals zone are shown in the table on Slide 12 and are equivalent to 100% of the initial tonnage in the 2019 inferred resource estimate. The zinc grade is 12% lower, but the gold grade in the base metals zone has more than doubled.

The 2020 drilling program was successful in defining an initial inferred resource estimate for the gold zone of 500,000 tonnes at 6.8 grams per tonne gold. Total gold resources have significantly increased with 122,000 ounces in measured and indicated and 137,000 ounces in inferred, compared to a total of 58,000 ounces previously, which continues to demonstrate the gold potential of the Snow Lake camp.

The methodology we used to estimate the 1901 mineral resources is identical to the approach we used for the Lalor mine, which constraints the resource within a stope optimization envelope. This conservative approach to resource estimation is expected to lead to a higher mineral resource-to-reserve conversion factor.

There remain opportunities for extension and additional conversion of mineral resource estimates at the 1901 deposit. We are actively pursuing engineering activities to develop a robust economic mine plan for 1901, that could supplement the production from Lalor to take advantage of the future full processing capabilities of our mills in the Snow Lake region. We expect to complete pre-feasibility study on 1901 in the first half of 2021.

The Northern and Eastern parts of the deposit remain open, as shown on Slide 13. We have also identified additional exploration drill targets located between 1901 and Lalor deposits that remain to be tested. In addition, recent drilling has identified several high-grade copper gold zones that have not been included in the current resource estimate due to limited drilling density.

Looking at the many mines we've discovered and operated in the Flin Flon and Snow Lake camps, we have a strong track record of significantly expanding the reserves of these VMS deposits, as shown on Slide 14. The 1901 deposit is exhibiting the same characteristics as Lalor and we will continue exploring this deposit with another drill program planned for early next year. And as our history suggests, this should translate to increased production and increased mine life for the Snow Lake operations.

I'll conclude today's presentation with an overview of the low-risk high return strategic priorities we expect to deliver in the next 12 to 18 months, as summarized on Slide 15 and 16. We've touched on a number of these catalysts today, such as the new Britannia mill refurbishment milestones, a new gold zone and upgraded resource estimates at the 1901 deposit, the Stall mill recovery improvement program and the potential to expand the New Britannia mill beyond 1,500 tonnes per day.

As mentioned earlier, we are making significant progress on Pampacancha and anticipate mining early in the New Year, which is expected to significantly increase cash flows from Constancia due to higher copper and gold grades. We also expect to advance exploration activities on our regional properties near Constancia. After reaching an exploration agreement with the Quehuincha community in early 2019 and subsequently completing the Consulta Previa process, we are on-track to commence our planned drill program in the fall of 2020, to test a high-grade skarn target on the Quehuincha North property.

A follow-up drilling program on the previously disclosed Constancia North intersections continues to test a possible extension of copper porphyry and high-grade skarn mineralization occurring within 300 meters of the edge of the current Constancia pit. We expect to have the results from this drilling program in the third quarter of 2020.

The Rosemont appeal process continues to move forward. In June, we filed our initial brief alongside the U.S. Government, with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in relation to the July 2019 district court decision. Both Hudbay and the U.S. Government emphasized that current law broadly authorizes mining-related activities, such as ore processing and tailing storage to be conducted on open Forest Service lands.

The District Court's determination that the Forest Service's mining regulations do not apply to mining activities unless those activities are conducted entirely on valid mining claims, is contrary to plain language reading of the general mining law. It also contradicts Forest Service regulations, which explicitly allow for mining-related activity to occur on lands not covered by any mining claims.

It is expected that a decision at the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals will be made before the end of 2021.

And lastly, we continue our in-fill exploration program at Lalor to convert additional resources to reserves, in addition to testing areas of potential extension at Lalor. We expect to provide an updated mineral reserve and resource statement for Lalor with our annual plan -- with our annual update in March of 2021.

We have made significant progress advancing our various organic growth initiatives and we believe we are well positioned to deliver on a number of near term and longer-term catalysts. We knew 2020 was a year of investment at Hudbay, and these high return investments will pay off next year as we increase cash flows and create value for all of our shareholders.

And with that, I'm now happy to take your questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the Fahad Tariq of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Fahad Tariq -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Maybe first on Manitoba. You mentioned that there is potential to produce gold from New Britannia before 2021. I'm just trying to figure out what's the upside from the 100,000 ounces base case next year? Like, how much more could it be versus that?

Peter Kukielski -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Hi, Tariq. Thanks very much for the question. It's a good question. So, we're not ready yet to provide numbers on that. We are advancing the work pretty significantly and we expect to have a lot more information on this next quarter. But Cashel, do you want to provide any other insight?

Cashel Meagher -- Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Yes. So, I think the way to look at it is the New Britannia mill itself is a refurbishment, whereas the copper flotation building is a new build. And we saw the opportunity to advance in the schedule the completing of the refurbishment, which would allow us to mill some of our higher-grade gold Zone 25 in advance of the completion of the copper flotation building. And so, as you can imagine, with that opportunity, we need to change the sequencing of what we might be mining next year to be able to deliver Zone 25 earlier. While it's pretty developed, the stope sequencing would be that.

So, in the next quarter, we hope to be able to give a more direct answer of what we had previously disclosed as 2021 ounces produced at Manitoba. It will be increased, and we'll be able to give you that in the next quarter. The amount, it will increase.

Fahad Tariq -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Okay. And maybe just switching gears to Peru. At Constancia, my understanding is there's no positive COVID cases right now. But Peru, unfortunately, it seems to be a bit of a hotspot for COVID. And even among some of your mining peers, there has been some outbreaks. So, I'm wondering if you -- if the government were to impose further restriction that -- and Constancia have to shut down again, what -- what are the levels of stockpiles and how do the stockpile grades compare to the fresh ore? Thanks.

Peter Kukielski -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Tariq, I'm not sure how much worse it's going to get in Peru. Peru is, as you know, is pretty bad right now. And we have very-very-very strong precautions in place in order to prevent the pandemic from coming to the mine. I think you're aware that we hotel all of our personnel in either Cusco and Arequipa, and we tested for COVID during the period of quarantine, so that it doesn't get up to the mine. And this is quite consistent with the requirements of the Peruvian government.

We feel that it is likely that we will not necessary -- we will not experience another shutdown. If we do, it will likely be in similar form to the previous one, because we would stop milling at that stage if we required to shut down.

But with -- the stockpiles are a little bit higher in zinc and lead, which is effectively what constraints or reduces the recoveries that we experience. But of course, those stockpiles are limited. Cashel, do you want to further build on that?

Cashel Meagher -- Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

I think that covers most of it, Peter. Maybe I'd add that those precautions we have with COVID to-date have worked extremely well. In fact, we increased our workforce over the last couple of weeks to accommodate some of the shutdown maintenance work, and that was completed successfully. And we now sort of have a system, whereby the workers themselves are on-site for longer shift rotations. And so, we've mitigated a lot of this. A lot of our peers too also have done this. It took a while to be able to manage to this current sort of new normal. We call it a new normal and we're operating under those parameters.

Fahad Tariq -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

That's it from me. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Orest Wowkodaw of Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Orest Wowkodaw -- Scotiabank -- Analyst

Hi, good morning. In February, you issued a multi-year guidance, and I'm just curious, at the time you had issued 2021 production guidance for Constancia of 80,000 to 100,000 tonnes of copper and 85,000 to 100,000 ounces of total precious metals. I'm just wondering how that may have changed with some of the delays at Pampacancha pushing to the first quarter of '21, I guess partially offset by some of the higher grade material from this year being pushed from the main pit into '21? Are those guidance ranges still valid?

Peter Kukielski -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Orest, thanks for the question. I would suggest that they still are, because -- so effectively, what we're doing is we're just pushing off the plan by a couple of months. We did mine -- we did use a bunch of stockpiled material, which is why you've seen lower recoveries during the quarter. But I would suggest that because the Pampacancha ore is of lower grade initially, we should essentially just be pushing it out a couple of months.

Okay, that's great. And then just curious on Manitoba, I mean with gold continuing to run up maybe except for yesterday, does that in any way change your thinking strategically in terms of potentially monetizing Manitoba, whether there is perhaps some thought of advancing that strategic move? Orest, it's a good question. Look, we're very much a business in transition and we are in execution mode right now, and our focus is 100% on executing our Snow Lake gold strategy by delivering new Britannia on time and on budget, which we think generates significant value for us and for our shareholders. The investment in the New Brit -- in New Brit generates a 25% after tax IRR at 1,500 gold. So, we just think that's the right thing to do, stay focused on that, absolutely focused on that and then deliver on it. And we will maximize value by doing that and we'll worry about what we do with the asset at a later point.

Orest Wowkodaw -- Scotiabank -- Analyst

Okay. And then just finally, I noticed your environmental provisions in terms of liability on the balance sheet has increased materially again this quarter, is that -- the year-to-date increase, is that purely a function of just lower discount rates? I'm just curious what's going on there and how much of that is Manitoba? Thank you.

Peter Kukielski -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Just lower discount rates and exchange rate impacts.

Orest Wowkodaw -- Scotiabank -- Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Greg Barnes of TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Greg Barnes -- TD Securities -- Analyst

Yes. Thank you. Peter or Cashel, is there an optimal point in the mine plan when 1901 fits best?

Peter Kukielski -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Greg, thanks for that. So, we need to complete the pre-feasibility work to understand better exactly where it fits. I mean, if the question is, "Does it extend the zinc plant?" The answer to that is no, because we need to complete the pre-feasibility work and then there's couple of years of development work to be done.

Greg Barnes -- TD Securities -- Analyst

So, that means if you -- you'd be shipping zinc on out from 1901 when you get to that kind of -- when you're producing from that mill?

Cashel Meagher -- Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Yes, it's lower grade zinc and it's not enough base zinc out of Lalor combined with 1901 to continue, unfortunately or perpetuate the life of the zinc plant, was -- which is still slated for some time mid 2022 to be closed. However, what 1901 does present to us, Greg, is it gives us the opportunity -- one -- to use the grind capacity that exists in New Britannia, moving it from 1,500 tonnes a day to 2,200 tonnes a day. It provides an extra workplace within the Lalor mine, where we can produce more gold and more zinc. And in fact, Peter outlined in his presentation that Stall has been really hitting record sort of throughput production and those zinc zones themselves would go through the Stall mill.

So, if we -- we see ourselves being able to hoist more maybe next year out of Lalor than we have this year. We see ourselves being able to mill in the future more out of new Britannia than what we're currently refurbishing it to. And we also see the capacity of Stall being more than it has been. So, it fits in quite nicely to the Lalor life of mine as providing an extra workplace with multiple headings and increase the overall production of gold, copper and zinc out of the Snow Lake complex.

Greg Barnes -- TD Securities -- Analyst

Thanks, Cashel. So, by the middle of next year, we're going to have a better sense of what the ultimate production rates, gold, copper-zinc from Snow Lake going to be?

Peter Kukielski -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, I think that's exactly what it is. In fact, we -- in our normal guidance process and our budgeting process, the team has been working toward incorporating that into it. So, part of the pre-feasibility will be when next year, how that then fits into the Lalor life of mine and the complex life of mine. There are several other pre-feasibilities that I mentioned that are in parallel, which is understanding maybe what Stall of leaching of tails increase the gold recovery from it, because we still get quite high gold, gold entails from Stall. So, that's one potential pre-feasibility. The other pre-feasibility is increase in throughput at New Britannia from the 1,500 to the 2,200 tonnes a day. And then how exactly 1901 and some of these other satellite deposits we have spoken about fit into the life of mine to be able to utilize all that capacity that's available to us.

So, I think, incrementally, there'll be more catalysts and more stories happening, yes. I think, this time next year, you can expect 1901 and exactly how it fits in, but before that you're going to learn more between when we present the guidance, what we believe next year is the increase of hoisting at Lalor will be and also the earlier gold to be produced out of New Britannia itself.

Greg Barnes -- TD Securities -- Analyst

Great. That's helpful. And just a final question. On 16, your bubbles chart of catalysts, I see a Constancia mill expansion in there. What's that all about?

Cashel Meagher -- Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Well, what we see is we see some potential to be able to put more throughput through Constancia. One of the things we're challenged with of course at Constancia is after the life of mine of Pampacancha, the grades decreased quite dramatically, and we want to change the dynamic. We don't want it to be a near long-term high-cost producer. So, we have multiple strategies we are evaluating. One is obviously putting more throughput. We're actually -- you know, our fleet has been quite efficient and the mine is not the constraint. So, the constraint has been in a little bit in the grinding, and we believe there are some ways we're working on to be able to increase the throughput there.

Now, there is some constraints on it with respect to permitting, but we believe we can get it up closer to 110,000 tonnes a day from where we're currently at 90,000 tonnes a day. And that really improves the future economic. So, it's incumbent on us to do this to be able to get the best value out of our current infrastructure. And then, of course, our real homerun plan will be to execute on some of these other satellite deposits around Constancia to increase the feed rate it has available to it.

Greg Barnes -- TD Securities -- Analyst

That's helpful. Thanks, Cashel.

Operator

Our next question comes from Matthew Murphy of Barclays. Please go ahead.

Matthew Murphy -- Barclays -- Analyst

Hi, just had a question on what the remaining risk to your timing at Pampacancha are? Pretty confident that this will be done in Q3, just wondering do you think COVID could delay that? Do you think that remaining negotiations present a risk or anything else?

Peter Kukielski -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks for the question, Matt. Look, so the real impact on Pampacancha has been the pausing of interaction by the government with the community as required by the Consulta Previa process. Because of the highly sort of personal contact nature of the process, it got paused when the government declared a state of emergency. But the government is very-very keen to get mines up and running again and to get to increase or to expedite the approval of projects. And so, we have been working hard with the Ministry of Energy and Mines to design alternatives with which we can approach Consulta Previa process.

We are pretty confident that with the Ministry's support, we will get the Consulta Previa process completed this year. And that means that we will be mining ore early next year.

The other element that you touched on of course is the access to the property because of surface rights. So, as you know, we have an agreement with the community of Chilloroya. We are in the process now of finalizing agreements with all of the tenants of the land or possessors of the land, so that we get access to the land. We have access to a third of the land right now and we expect to complete our negotiation with the rest of the folks in the third quarter. So, we don't expect that to inhibit our access to Pampacancha at all. So, we're pretty confident we'll have access to it early next year.

Matthew Murphy -- Barclays -- Analyst

Okay. And the land clearing that's referred to in your press release, what does that involve?

Peter Kukielski -- President and Chief Executive Officer

So, the term clearing perhaps is used -- we just need to get the folks and their facilities off the land. So, there are some informal miners who've been mining on the land, they need to get their equipment off the land. There are some folks who have been grazing livestock on the land and they need to get the livestock off the land. That's what it amounts to.

Matthew Murphy -- Barclays -- Analyst

Got it. Okay. Thank you.

Peter Kukielski -- President and Chief Executive Officer

You're welcome.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jackie Przybylowski of BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Jackie Przybylowski -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Thanks very much. Lots of my questions have already been answered. I guess I'll just circle back to Manitoba, and congratulations to the team there for a phenomenal quarter, I know you made some comments in your earlier remarks about why production was so strong there, higher gold grades, increasing recoveries at Stall. Can you maybe give us a little bit more color on what exactly we've done there to have such a terrific result? And can we expect to see some of that carry forward into the second half of the year? I know you haven't changed your guidance there, but is there any kind of opportunity to exceed that with strong activities through the rest of the year?

Cashel Meagher -- Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Hi, Jackie. Yes, I don't think we're going to change the guidance. The guidance becomes much more prudent now and we have an opportunity to exceed it. Sure, that's what's there.

What has happened and it's really principally at the Stall processing facility itself, they've been able to increase their throughput, which gives us the benefit of lower cost, because we're not shipping the excess ore that Lalor hoists to Flin Flon anymore, and it sort of simplifies the process we have, and it gives us a lower cost.

The other is that there's been quite a bit of work in the last couple of years on maintenance improvement practices within the Stall mill itself, and they've done a phenomenal job of incorporating a sort of what some people call continuous improvement culture, but they're making it part of their job every day. And what they do is they have really decreased the downtime to higher throughput, but one of the benefits we got out of this improved steady run time and less maintenance interruptions is, we've been able to optimize some of the reagents we're using and get a better steady flow through the process plant itself.

And what we've noticed is actually that maintenance practice in the end has contributed to the optimization of our reagent utilization, which in the end has increased probably our recovery gold at Stall from what we had forecasted before, 55% gold recovery, closer to the low 60%, 61%, 62%. And we believe that is sustainable as you sort of noted going forward.

Jackie Przybylowski -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

That's fantastic. I think the other question maybe I'll ask is on Consulta Previa. I know you guys have talked about it with respect to Pampacancha, and it sounds like things are going very well for you at -- I'm going to butcher this -- but the Quehuincha property, where you're going to be drilling soon. And if you could maybe give us a little bit of update on what the process is for some of the other deposits or targets that you guys were looking at, Maria Reyna, Caballito, Kusiorcco, some of those other ones, is that Consulta Previa process back on-track, or is it still on hold?

Peter Kukielski -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, Jackie, so we are not at the Consulta Previa stage yet for Maria Reyna and for Caballito and Kusiorcco. So, for those for those assets, we still need to complete surface rights agreements with the communities. So, you may recall that what happened was, we were not in fact in discussions with those communities while we were resolving surface rights for Pampacancha with the community of Chilloroya. And all eyes were on what happened there, so that they would sort of get a view with respect to what it meant to them.

So, the community of Uchuccarco, which is the community who -- with whom we negotiate for Maria Reyna and Caballito, for example, is very-very motivated to get an agreement in place with us now, so that we can in fact start the Consulta Previa process and move toward permitting, so that we can get access to start drilling those properties.

So, the steps that remain to be taken are secure surface rights agreements with the community of Uchuccarco on Caballito and Maria Reyna, following which the Consulta Previa process and other environmental impact -- environmental processes will follow.

Jackie Przybylowski -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

That sounds like that's maybe couple of years away before you'd have access to drilling on those lands?

Peter Kukielski -- President and Chief Executive Officer

We are pretty hopeful that it will be less than that. What we have said previously is that the process is pretty complex and it's exactly the same process for getting the -- a permit in place in order to mine. The government recognizes that it needs to be to be streamlined. And so, the government is ahead -- well, certainly before the pandemic hit, was on-track to start simplifying that process. We think that with the pandemic, now they will be even more motivated to simplify that process. So, I don't think that it's a couple of years away. We had always said that we thought that by before the end of next year we would probably get access to these properties. And I think that still holds true, and I think there is opportunity to improve on that.

Jackie Przybylowski -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Sounds great. And again, congratulations on a great quarter. And welcome to Steve. It's great addition to your team. That's it from me. Thanks.

Steve Douglas -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Matthew Fields of Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Matthew Fields -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Hey, everyone. Just want to ask you a couple about the new credit facilities, seeing that those aren't posted yet. So, the total facilities are down to $400 million from $550 million. Is that for the entire life of the facilities or is that for the couple years of covenant relaxation or what? And then how is that split between Peru and Canada?

Steve Douglas -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

I think to put it into context, Matthew, thanks for the question. I think to put it into context, the removal or the downsizing from $550 million to $400 million is really not a reflection of any lack of confidence or a diminution in our ability to service though. It's really a reassessment of what we needed from a size perspective.

I think you have to stay anchored in the fact that these facilities are not in the context of our current business plan and cash needs contemplated even be drawn. So, sitting there paying standby fees on additional facilities of $150 million, didn't seem to us to be an effective use of our capital.

And we take a look at all the things Peter and Cashel have been talking about with respect to the redevelopment and cash flow growth initiatives were under way for the next 12 to 18 months. Making a more permanent decision on the type of financing we're going to put into place really isn't necessary at this point in time when you contemplate our EBITDA is going to go up enormously once those projects are put into place, putting us into a very different position vis-a-vis how we might finance or the kind of cash flows -- sorry, the kind of credit requirements we would require.

And I think, from a split perspective, we've done similar things.

Eugene Lei -- Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy

$150 million, $250 million.

Steve Douglas -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Right. That's what I thought. So, we're $150 million allocated to the Peruvian operations and $250 million to corporate, which is merely nothing more than an administrative allocation that has no bearing on our ability to draw it.

Matthew Fields -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Okay, great. And then I know that the 115 gold prepay is not treated as debt for the purposes of the net debt covenant calculation. However, it's obviously a financial liability on your balance sheet, new this quarter. Can you sort of get that down and start delivering gold before January 2022 or make any kind of financial payments to sort of reduce that obligation before January '22, or do you basically have to start delivering monthly in January of '22?

Steve Douglas -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

I think the intent is for us to deliver monthly and I'm not sure why we'd extinguish the obligation in any event. You're correct, it's not treated as obligation. It's a deferred revenue amount according to our presentation, but I'm not sure we would be surrendering that financing anytime soon in any event.

Matthew Fields -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Okay. And then last one for me, obviously the world's changed a lot in the three months since your last earnings call and high yield market has tightened significantly, gold is up significantly. It seems like now it would be a pretty opportune time to term out those 2023 notes. What are your thoughts about that?

Steve Douglas -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Again, I'll go back to my anchor on what I said around the changes in cash flow. Clearly, it's incumbent on us to monitor the market. And you're absolutely right, both on a macro and a micro level with respect to our name, we have seen our potential spreads tightened in immensely. The windows there. The high yield markets remain very strong. But we're in no hurry. We have the flexibility of, as I said, those growing cash flows. We can function well within our current liquidity and cash flow needs. And obviously, subject to the risk and vagaries of high yield market, we need to be monitoring that. But I'm not sure we're in a hurry to perpetuate that structure just yet again, against the backdrop of the significant cash flow changes upon completion of these projects.

So, it's something we're monitoring, but I think we come to work every day and our job in this side of the balance sheet is to drive down our cost of capital. And that's what we're looking to do. And I'm not going to say, clearly the most -- the easy button would be go and refinance them today. But again, given those cash flow changes, we want to make sure we're maximizing our potential as an organization.

Matthew Fields -- Bank of America -- Analyst

So, does that mean -- I'm sorry, this is the last one. Does that mean you're sort of more content to wait a little bit, see how things play out and maybe refinance something with smaller than $400 million when it comes to that, rather than sort of do it now at $400 million?

Steve Douglas -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

My posture in any organization I've been in and I think we talked about this internally and we all agree, and it's a continuation of the strategy, I think, Eugene adopted. We are in a rising cash flow market. We're in a rising cash flow situation for ourselves. I guess you could say yes, I'm in no hurry because I do see a lot of positive momentum vis-a-vis options and our cash flows. And we do have turn. I think the rush to finance it is really driven by outside influences. We do have term. And I don't foresee a hurry at this point.

As a matter of policy, I can tell you, I've always believed that an organization should always be in a position to strike in a market, should the opportunity arise and it's right. But I see no reason to print a number today that's higher -- that's a higher carry cost than what we're paying on it today. And I think we'll hang tight till something satisfies us on a lot of fronts.

Matthew Fields -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Okay, great. Thanks for all the color. Appreciate it.

Steve Douglas -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Oscar Cabrera of CIBC. Please go ahead.

Oscar Cabrera -- CIBC -- Analyst

Thank you, Peter and good morning, everyone. Peter, I was just wondering if you can remind me, to meet the numbers you provided for Constancia in 2021, when do you have to start stripping the deposit? And then when do you think you can start putting ore from Pampacancha in the Constancia mill?

Peter Kukielski -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Morning, Oscar. Look, I think, to do that, we -- pretty well in the first -- we're looking at the first quarter of 2021, likely for all of that work, I would anticipate that we start sort of pre-development work early in the new year. And that by the end of the first quarter, we are actually feeding the crusher.

Oscar Cabrera -- CIBC -- Analyst

Okay. I thought your comments on Consulta Previa were interesting. Could you provide context around the alternatives that the government of Peru may be considering for the process?

Peter Kukielski -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Oscar, what the government is trying to do to streamline the process is to see how they can actually minimize the human contact element of it. So, they are designing, looking at where the processes can be designed, whereby they can interact with a smaller number of people through perhaps community associations. And that's what they're looking at.

So, suffice it to say that the communities and the ministry are both motivated toward finding better solutions and the solutions that they are looking for hopefully entail minimizing human contact.

Oscar Cabrera -- CIBC -- Analyst

Right. And then just pulling on the same subject, I can appreciate you providing those with the amount of land that you have rights for now, which is, I believe two thirds of it. For the remaining third, like, are you negotiating with 10 people to -- could you provide context around that?

Peter Kukielski -- President and Chief Executive Officer

I'm not certain what the exact number of people that we're negotiating with, but it's -- there's not a lot. So, we've got two thirds of those agreements. If I remember right, there was something like 80 individuals. And so, they called it two thirds -- one third of that, so probably 25 or so folks.

Oscar Cabrera -- CIBC -- Analyst

Okay [Speech Overlap].

Peter Kukielski -- President and Chief Executive Officer

But I can give you exact numbers, if that's helpful.

Cashel Meagher -- Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Maybe -- it's more like there are several people you need to negotiate with, but the actual land packages is less than 10 remaining that we need to negotiate. So, like six or seven, I think it is. They make progress every day. So, the number changes every day, the number keeps going down. And just to add to Peter's comments on Consulta Previa, I think what the government's trying to do is they recognize that there was Agrarian reform, they recognize that the community already voted -- the whole community, two thirds already voted in assembly individually to grant the rights for sale to Hudbay for the mineral rights. We are now working with the individual landholders. So, while it is two thirds, actually we're beyond those milestones and those marks at liberating Pampacancha and making it available for mining.

We also haven't disbursed funds for the original agreement. And that is one of the options to the community that if they do want to get paid, then the land needs to be liberated.

So, recognizing that they already have dominion over their land, they have title to their land, it's more like a Consulta Previa light that the government is proposing. So, it's more of a administrative process than a negotiated process.

Oscar Cabrera -- CIBC -- Analyst

Okay, great. No, that's helpful, Cashel. Thank you. Then lastly, your growth initiatives in the bubbles are helpful just to put context around how you're thinking about things that -- it's interesting that Mason, it's now a while we haven't heard about any updates on that.

I was just wondering, as you stand here today with metal prices where they are and your views on the market, would it be fair to say that Manitoba is sort of like your first priority then followed by Constancia? And then if Rosemont gets resolved, great. But Mason, we can think about it as being something that will come out, of course 2022?

Peter Kukielski -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Oscar, look, I think that -- I don't really think in terms of the initiatives that we have under way this year is having relative priorities. I think that -- I agree with you that progress on new Britannia is rapid rising gold price, of course lends a little bit more urgency to it. But we have no intention of letting up or assigning a lower priority to Pampacancha, for example. We think it's something that we committed to delivering and we're going to deliver it.

Similarly, Rosemont and Mason are both valuable elements of our pipeline. Rosemont is hugely important to us. And we believe, deeply believe that we will actually be successful at the Ninth Circuit next year and that we'll get Rosemont back on-track. But in the meanwhile, as we've told you -- mentioned before, we are applying all the lessons that we've learned at Constancia and at Rosemont and elsewhere to Mason. And by doing that, we are finding ways of improving the economics of Mason.

And so, we would like to get Mason rapidly into a form where it is actually -- where a proper sort of PEA can be done on it, and we can determine what the next steps are. But we think that Mason is a very valuable element of our pipeline too. It's just not as advanced as the others.

So, I don't like to think of it in terms of relative priority. I think that -- I like to think of it in what we have committed to do to you and our shareholders and get that done without a sense of relative urgency.

Oscar Cabrera -- CIBC -- Analyst

Great answer, Peter. And congratulations on the strong performance in the current environment and wishes to you and your family to stay healthy and well.

Peter Kukielski -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks. Thank you very much Oscar from us all.

Operator

Our next question comes from Lawson Winder of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Lawson Winder -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Hi. Good morning, everybody and thank you for taking my questions here. Just one follow-up on the Consulta Previa discussion. You've given us a lot of detail here. And I wonder if it would be a stretch to infer that if the state of emergency were extended, there's now been processes put in place that the Consulta Previa could still continue nevertheless, would that be fair to say?

Peter Kukielski -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Lawson, thanks for the question. I think that that is fair to say, yes.

Lawson Winder -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Okay. That's really helpful. And then just looking at the second half of Constancia for -- the ore that will be milled. Cashel, perhaps you could maybe provide some guidance on the expected split between mined ore and stockpiled ore that will be put to the mill?

Cashel Meagher -- Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Yes. Lawson, thanks. Yes, with the stockpiled ore, I mean, we've worked our way quite through it. And that's why the second half of the year will be better recoveries and will be better ore because we've managed a lot of the -- what we call -- the deleterious ores that we were going to blend in and not impact any of the sort of recovery.

Now, a lot of that is gone. So, during the period, we were as high one week I think 80% was stockpiled, 20% was mined. And then, we reversed it. Now, we're like 20% -- we were then -- for some of the weeks -- 20% sort of stockpiled and 80% mined. And I think, going forward, it'll be back to sort of normal like 90% will be mine feed. And we might get 10% from the stockpile feed, but we're back to managing the deleterious parts, so that we can optimize and improve our recoveries and optimize and improve the throughput. And we see us back to a new normal, like I said in an earlier question. This is the new normal and we sort of got into this cadence now and we're now producing as we were before.

Lawson Winder -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Okay. That's great. And then just two questions from me on Lalor and that'll be it. One, how long is the hoist maintenance going to take and will that mean a complete shutdown of mining?

Cashel Meagher -- Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Yes. It's just two weeks. And yes, the mining will be shut down for that period. It's already complete. So, it went off without a hitch. And so, they're up and running full steam right now.

Lawson Winder -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

And then, finally just on Lalor gold zone you did underground. Are the ground conditions meeting your expectations?

Cashel Meagher -- Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Yes, I was underground, I want to say three weeks ago, at Lalor. I isolated myself in Northern Ontario, and that was deemed acceptable to the citizens of Manitoba. So, I went underground, I saw the zones. The ground conditions are great. So, it's going to benefit from the long-haul mining we had proposed. And we expect yet good production at zones 27 and 25. And as I said earlier, what we're trying to do now is change the sequence and try and meet with the challenge we've put forward and the optimization of bringing the new Britannia refurbishment earlier and therefore the mining from Zone 25 earlier, so we can increase the number of ounces we produce next year.

Lawson Winder -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

All right. That's great color. Thank you all very much and please enjoy the rest of your summers.

Peter Kukielski -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Lawson.

Operator

Our next question comes from Stefan Ioannou of Cormark Securities. Please go ahead.

Stefan Ioannou -- Cormark Securities -- Analyst

Great. Thanks, guys. Just maybe following up on Greg's question, just on the capacity at Constancia. It was noted in the press release that during the days that the mill was actually running, you're averaging 95,000 tonnes a day, which was great to see. Is that a reflection of some of that stockpiled ore maybe just being a bit softer, or was it -- is the mill actually just operating even that much better?

And then beyond that, I think we talked about in the past and it was alluded to earlier today that the capacity, I can say, it is in part limited by permits. Can you just remind us what that level is? I think it was on an annualized basis, but what it sort of translates into on a tonne per day basis, and sort of where you see yourself falling into, say the second half of this year versus the 95,000 tonnes a day that was -- at least partially running during Q2?

Peter Kukielski -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Stefan, so the average that in terms of our permit is about 90,000 tonnes a day. As we had the suspension for two months, of course we can exceed that number. So, we've been operating at about 95,000 tonnes a day. And I would anticipate that we try and maintain that.

Stefan Ioannou -- Cormark Securities -- Analyst

Okay. So basically, you can just sort of, given downtime, you can overshoot when you're not down to get to that 90,000 tonnes average, is that what you're saying?

Cashel Meagher -- Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Yes. So, the bucket is 31.1 million tonnes. That's what the current is. I did allude in Greg's question that we're looking for an EIA modification in the future to increase that. We believe that we can do that. But this year, there is one phase of Phase 2, I believe, that is slightly harder. So, we'll see some moderation around the 95,000 tonnes a day. We believe we can run steady at 90,000 tonnes. There will be opportunity to make up some of that lost opportunity. But, obviously, we're not going to make up eight weeks worth.

So, we'll try -- they'll try, and -- but there is some hard ore in part of the sequence, but it's not 100% of the feed that's hard ore. It's only like 10% or 20%.

Stefan Ioannou -- Cormark Securities -- Analyst

Okay. And just I mean, just maybe take it one step further, I mean, ore hardness aside, are you finding, if you push the mill as hard as you can, is sort of 95,000 tonne a day the maximum you're getting out of it right now?

Cashel Meagher -- Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Yes, those are the numbers sort of we feel is under the current flow sheet is sort of its capability and it's sort of top end and instantaneous. So, recognize that you still have maintenance practices that interrupt production on a normal basis.

Stefan Ioannou -- Cormark Securities -- Analyst

Yes. Okay, great. Thanks very much, guys.

Peter Kukielski -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Welcome.

Operator

This concludes the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Candace Brule for any closing remarks.

Candace Brule -- Director, Investor Relations

Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for participating today. Please feel free to reach out to our Investor Relations department, if you have any questions. Now disconnect your lines.

Duration: 72 minutes

Call participants:

Candace Brule -- Director, Investor Relations

Peter Kukielski -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Cashel Meagher -- Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Steve Douglas -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Eugene Lei -- Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy

Fahad Tariq -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Orest Wowkodaw -- Scotiabank -- Analyst

Greg Barnes -- TD Securities -- Analyst

Matthew Murphy -- Barclays -- Analyst

Jackie Przybylowski -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Matthew Fields -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Oscar Cabrera -- CIBC -- Analyst

Lawson Winder -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Stefan Ioannou -- Cormark Securities -- Analyst

More HBM analysis

All earnings call transcripts

10 stocks we like better than HudBay Minerals

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and HudBay Minerals wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

Motley Fool Transcribers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.