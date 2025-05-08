HudBay Minerals (HBM) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, HudBay Minerals (HBM) reached $7.62, with a +1.87% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.07%.

The the stock of mining company has risen by 7.63% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 11.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 11.33%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of HudBay Minerals in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 12, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.11, signifying a 31.25% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $521.22 million, down 0.72% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.52 per share and a revenue of $2.12 billion, representing changes of +8.33% and +4.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HudBay Minerals. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 6.68% downward. As of now, HudBay Minerals holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, HudBay Minerals is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.4. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.19.

One should further note that HBM currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.28. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Mining - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.55.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

HudBay Minerals Inc (HBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

