HudBay Minerals (HBM) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

HudBay Minerals (HBM) closed at $25.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.01% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the mining company had gained 14.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 11.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 0%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of HudBay Minerals in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 20, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.42, signifying a 133.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $772.63 million, up 32.1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $2.25 billion. These totals would mark changes of +81.25% and +11.33%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for HudBay Minerals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 17.13% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, HudBay Minerals is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, HudBay Minerals is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.63. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.59.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 46, this industry ranks in the top 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

