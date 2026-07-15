HudBay Minerals (HBM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

HudBay Minerals (HBM) ended the recent trading session at $21.98, demonstrating a -2.31% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.38% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.62%.

The stock of mining company has fallen by 22.68% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of HudBay Minerals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 29, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.33, reflecting a 73.68% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $684.1 million, indicating a 27.54% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $2.93 billion, which would represent changes of +140.3% and +32.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for HudBay Minerals. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.91% lower. HudBay Minerals is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, HudBay Minerals is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.62, so one might conclude that HudBay Minerals is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, HBM's PEG ratio is currently 0.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Mining - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.18 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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HudBay Minerals Inc (HBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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