HudBay Minerals (HBM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, HudBay Minerals (HBM) was down 1.19% at $10.83. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.83% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.77%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.02%.

The stock of mining company has risen by 16.97% in the past month, leading the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.99%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of HudBay Minerals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $551.91 million, indicating a 29.7% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

HBM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $2.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +41.67% and +9.2%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for HudBay Minerals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.72% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. HudBay Minerals is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note HudBay Minerals's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.15. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.79.

One should further note that HBM currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.31. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Mining - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.69 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

