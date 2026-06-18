HudBay Minerals (HBM) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, HudBay Minerals (HBM) closed at $27.59, marking a -2.06% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.91%.

Shares of the mining company have appreciated by 15.03% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.77%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.29%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of HudBay Minerals in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.35, signifying a 84.21% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $675.43 million, showing a 25.92% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.66 per share and a revenue of $2.9 billion, signifying shifts of +147.76% and +30.94%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for HudBay Minerals. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.53% upward. HudBay Minerals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, HudBay Minerals is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.56, so one might conclude that HudBay Minerals is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that HBM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.33. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Mining - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.7.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, placing it within the bottom 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HudBay Minerals Inc (HBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.