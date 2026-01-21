HudBay Minerals (HBM) Soars 9.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

HudBay Minerals (HBM) shares rallied 9.7% in the last trading session to close at $24.69. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 14.1% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of HudBay Minerals gained since the company announced that it has its 2025 consolidated copper and gold production came within guidance. In 2025, HBM produced 118,188 tons of copper, within the company’s guidance of 117,000 - 149,000 tons. The gold production for 2025 totaled 267,934 ounces (within the guidance range of 247,500 - 308,000 ounces).



Gold prices are benefiting from safe-haven demand, heightened geopolitical risks and trade tensions. The prices of gold are currently trading at a fresh highs of nearly $4,900 per ounce, backed by escalating tensions over Greenland. The yellow metal has advanced roughly 76.4% in a year’s time. This has also aided the company.

This mining company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +66.7%. Revenues are expected to be $719.72 million, up 23.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For HudBay Minerals, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on HBM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

HudBay Minerals belongs to the Zacks Mining - Miscellaneous industry. Another stock from the same industry, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVPAF), closed the last trading session 2.9% higher at $11.63. Over the past month, IVPAF has returned 0.4%.

For Ivanhoe Mines Ltd., the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +30% over the past month to $0.02. This represents a change of -71.4% from what the company reported a year ago. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

