HudBay Minerals (HBM) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

HudBay Minerals (HBM) ended the recent trading session at $15.89, demonstrating a -2.09% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.99%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.23%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the mining company had gained 5.6% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of HudBay Minerals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 12, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.08, reflecting a 38.46% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $440.07 million, down 9.41% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $2.25 billion, indicating changes of +72.92% and +11.34%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for HudBay Minerals. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.26% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. HudBay Minerals presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, HudBay Minerals is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.59. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.59.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HBM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

HudBay Minerals Inc (HBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

